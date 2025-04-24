Clemson Tigers Women’s Lacrosse Star Achieves Program First on All-ACC Team
The Clemson Tigers women’s lacrosse team enters the semifinals of the ACC Tournament on Thursday and will take on national power North Carolina.
The Tar Heels are the national standard and a three-time national champion, last in 2022. The Tigers are the new kids on the block and are playing their third season. Clemson’s program hadn’t played a game the last time North Carolina won a title.
Whatever happens against the Tar Heels, the Tigers are coming into the game having achieved a program first — an all-ACC first team selection.
Sophomore Natalie Shurtleff was named to the league’s first team earlier this week, one year after she was named to the all-ACC freshman team. She leads a half-dozen Tigers that earned all-ACC selection for their play this season, which is also the most selections in program history.
Shurtleff entered the ACC Tournament with 46 points, including 29 goals. Her shot rate of 50.9% was a team-high with a minimum of 10 shots attempted.
She’s already surpassed the points and goals she put up her freshman season and has 88 career points. Shurtleff has also contributed 24 ground balls and caused 10 turnovers on defense.
The other Tigers to make the team were Kayla MacLeod, Emily Lamparter and Summer Agostino to the second team and Kira Balis and Lindsey Marshall to the third team.
Augustino has had one of the best defensive seasons in Clemson history as she finished the regular season with 51 caused turnovers and 46 ground balls, both new Clemson single-season records.
MacLeod, a sophomore, finished with 47 goals and 10 assists (57 points) and became Clemson’s all-time goals scorer (73) and points leader (90).
Lamparter, Clemson’s goaltender, gave up 8.83 goals per game, the lowest of her career and pushed her save percentage to the highest point of her career, 48.6%.
Marshall, a Towson transfer, finished the season with 66 points, including 55 goals, the latter of which put her among the Top 15 in Division I and the Top 5 in the ACC.
Balis finished the season with 136 draw controls, the most in a single season in Clemson history and the most by any freshman in Division I this season.
Clemson beat Duke, 15-7, in the quarterfinals on Wednesday, behind a career-high four goals on four shots by Bridget Babcock. Lexi Edmonds also scored four goals for the Tigers. Shurtleff added three goals and four draw controls, while Brooke Goldstein had two goals and four assists. Lamparter had 11 saves and a .611 save percentage.