Clemson Women's Lacrosse Makes Program History in NCAA Tournament
The Clemson Tigers' women's lacrosse program reached a very significant milestone on Friday, as they knocked off the US Naval Academy in the first round of the NCAA tournament by a score of 11-8.
This marks the first NCAA tournament win in the team's history, and it comes in their first NCAA tournament appearance in team history as well.
The Tigers' have only competed in women's lacrosse for the past three seasons, but in that short time they have quickly become a force on the pitch. Clemson stepped into what's arguably the deepest conference in America, and has recorded a winning record in each of their first three campaigns.
2025 marked a massive step forward for the program though. They finished in the top five of the conference standings for the first time, and reached their highest national ranking to end a season at 17.
Now, the Tigers will turn their attention to the next milestone in their path on Sunday, as they are set to take on the North Carolina Tar Heels in the second round of the tournament.
The Tar Heels, who are the top overall seed in the tournament, have yet to lose a game all season and are holders of a perfect 18-0 record.
The two sides have met twice before this year, once in the regular season, and again in the ACC tournament semifianls. UNC won both contests convincingly, outscoring the Tigers 35-12 across both matchups.
If Clemson can pull off the shocking upset come Sunday, then they'll have secured their biggest win ever en route to advancing further in the NCAA tournament.