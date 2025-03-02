Watch: Clemson Tigers Gymnast Makes History Performing Legend's Signature Move
Brie Clark had already set program firsts for Clemson Tigers women’s gymnastics. But this first blew everyone away.
During a home meet with New Hampshire and Texas Woman’s University, Clark performed in her specialty, the floor exercise. During her routine she attempted a move called the Biles 1, a move named for gymnastics legend Simone Biles, who was the first to successfully complete it in competition.
Until Friday, no college gymnast that attempted the move in competition had done so successfully — until Clark.
The 5-foot-1 redshirt junior from Daphne, Ala., lined up the move at the beginning of her routine. The double layout with a half twist is a move Biles first landed in 2013 at the World Championships.
Her teammates, who lined the floor exercise mat, celebrated the feat. She completed her routine and finished with a scored of 9.8.
Clark joins a short list of gymnasts who have successfully landed the move — USA's Trinity Thomas, Panama's Hillary Heron, USA's London Phillips and Biles.
While a double layout is a move many gymnasts perform on the floor, the half twist is a move Biles added to give the move more difficulty.
According to Yahoo Sports, Clark tried the move at a meet in January but was not able to land it.
Word of Clark landing the move spread fast. Clemson — which started its women’s gymnastics program just two seasons ago — posted her entire routine to social media, along with the clip of the feat.
Word and video of Clark’s success reached Biles, who saw the video, liked it and commented on it via social media. One of Clark’s coaches pointed it out to her and Clemson’s social media team captured the moment.
“TWICE! She knows I exist! And she pushed some buttons, too … Simone commented twice.
Last season, Clark reached the NCAA championships, recording a best of 9.110 on the floor exercise. She won five floor exercise titles, along with a balance beam title. Along with the titles, she recorded the program’s first score of 9.9 or better in its history in a meet in Pittsburgh. Later that season she recorded a 10.0 from at least one judge at a meet at Air Force, also a program first in floor exercise.
This is Clark’s second season at Clemson. She spent her 2023 season as a redshirt and the 2022 season with Utah State, where she competed in vault, balance beam and floor exercise in 13 meets. She was one of just four freshmen to be named a Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association all-American on floor, earning second-team honors. She also won nine floor titles that season and 10 overall.