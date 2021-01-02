Korey Foreman Announces Commitment to Southern Cal

2021 defensive end Korey Foreman, who was at one time a Clemson commitment, announced on Saturday that he has committed to Southern Cal.

The Korey Foreman saga is officially over.

Foreman, one of the top players in the entire 2021 recruiting class, announced on today's All-American Bowl special that he has committed to play for Southern Cal. Foreman chose the Trojans over other finalists Clemson, Arizona State, Georgia, and LSU.

The former Clemson commit tweeted out on December 14 that he had made his decision and that he would be signing during the early signing period but not announcing that decision publicly until January 2.

Foreman is ranked No. 4 in the SI99 and is considered to be the top interior defensive line prospect in the class.

"We list Foreman as our top interior defensive line prospect, yet make no mistake about it: he can certainly live on the edges at the next level. However, his frame, bulk, strength and power are all traits that warrant an interior projection. Foreman is urgent and intentful with his snap quickness, reduces ground in a hurry to engage with blockers and has a powerful longarm stab that he lands with consistent accuracy. We’ve seen him put offensive linemen on skates and train-wreck secondary blockers. He has very good mesh-point vision to track runners and hunts with good closing quickness. Foreman is also a power-player as a pass-rusher, and does show hand quickness to counter. The SoCal native can play as a base strong-side end or as a 3-technique defensive tackle in a 4-man front, plus we also feel he could project very well as an end in a 3-man front at the 4i/5-technique alignment, which leads to the interior listing here."- SI All-American

The SI All-American committed to Clemson back in January, but would then decommit and open his recruitment back up in April, citing the need to take more visits.

Foreman did take an unofficial visit to Clemson back in November, attending the Pitt game, which led to some speculation that the Tigers might be able to get him back in the fold. However, it just wasn't meant to be as the elite prospect has decided to stay and play close to home.