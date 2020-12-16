2021 OL Ryan Linthicum Signs National Letter of Intent With Clemson

Ryan Linthicum, one of the top centers in the country, has officially signed with Clemson as part of the Tigers 2021 recruiting class.

The 6-foot-4, 275-pound offensive lineman from Damascus, Maryland has been committed to Clemson since September of last year and was the Tigers' first offensive line commit of the class. He chose Clemson over other finalists Ohio State, Michigan, and Virginia Tech.

Linthicum, a former teammate of defensive lineman Bryan Bresee, is considered one of the best centers in the country and gives the Tigers an elite level talent that can anchor the offensive line over the next few years. He is also planning to enroll early.

SI All-American Analysis:

Frame: Thick hipped bowling ball playing center. Could stand to even some things out before adding any more weight upon arrival in college.

Athleticism: He’s a mass mover. Not overly athletic but displays enough to dominate in an inside zone scheme. Could work up to the ability to reach block in an outside zone look.

Instincts: Has one goal, and that’s to flat back the defender, and then hold him there until the whistle is blown. He plays with a level of aggression that he’s going to need to handle interior defensive linemen on the next level.

Polish: Stance is wide, hips are tight, and there’s some questionable footspeed that will need to be addressed, but this is a big boy that loves to drive block – which is a valuable skill for a guy on the interior.

Bottom Line: Linthicum has got some things to clean up on the next level, especially if he’s going to have the quickness it takes to face ACC defensive linemen. Though he has all of the power in the world to move people off the point of attack, his best football is well ahead.