2021 RB Phil Mafah Signs National Letter of Intent With Clemson

Running back Phil Mafah has officially signed with Clemson as part of the Tigers 2021 recruiting class.

Clemson's deep running back room just got stronger with the signing of SI All-American candidate Phil Mafah.

At 6-foot-1 and 215 pounds, Mafah comes to the upstate via Grayson High School in Loganville, Georgia, the former home of assistant coach Mickey Conn. The Tigers have had a lot of success pulling players out of Grayson in recent years, including another Clemson great at running back, Wayne Gallman.

Mafah is an SI All-American finalist at running back and has had quite the productive senior season, rushing for more than 1,100 yards and averaging 8.7 YPC with 18 touchdowns.

SI All-American Analysis:

Frame: Appears much bigger than 210. Little to no bad weight carried on his frame. Thick lower half and has looked like a D1 running back since his freshman year of high school.

Athleticism: Quicker than fast, though he’s rarely caught in open field. Runs with his pads over his toes and can stop and start with the best of them. Churns legs through contact, showing strength in the lower half.

Instincts: He has great vision and finds holes that don’t appear there. He sets up defenders well in the open field. Jump cuts when needed and lowers the shoulder when required. Has a good eye for the backside cut on inside zone plays.

Polish: Won’t need much in terms of physical development apart from an addition of top-end speed, though that may never come. Arm tackles aren’t cutting it against Mafah. Will be a workhorse on the collegiate level.

Bottom Line: Mafah shows signs similar to Kerryon Johnson, a big physical back that wears down a defense. Does he show 4.4 speed on tape? No, but his play speed is adequate. He’s rarely going to make the wrong read, but don’t expect him to be a major threat out of the backfield. Quiet kid that plays loud.