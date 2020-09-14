SI.com
AllClemson
HomeFootballRecruitingBaseballMen's BasketballOlympic Sports
Search

2021 Commit Phil Mafah Has Big Night On Ground For Grayson High

JP-Priester

2021 running back commit Phil Mafah had himself quite the night on Friday. 

The 6-foot-1, 210 pound back had 16 carries and churned out 223 yards on the ground, while scoring two touchdowns, helping lead Grayson High School to a 55-21 win over McEachern on Friday night.

Mafah committed to Clemson back in the summer, and is another in a long list of high school players out of Grayson High that will play their college football at Clemson for head coach Dabo Swinney. 

SI All-American Analysis:

Frame: Appears much bigger than 210. Little to no bad weight carried on his frame. Thick lower half and has looked like a D1 running back since his freshman year of high school.

Athleticism: Quicker than fast, though he’s rarely caught in open field. Runs with his pads over his toes and can stop and start with the best of them. Churns legs through contact, showing strength in the lower half.

Instincts: He has great vision and finds holes that don’t appear there. He sets up defenders well in the open field. Jump cuts when needed and lowers the shoulder when required. Has a good eye for the backside cut on inside zone plays.

Polish: Won’t need much in terms of physical development apart from an addition of top-end speed, though that may never come. Arm tackles aren’t cutting it against Mafah. Will be a workhorse on the collegiate level.

Bottom Line: Mafah shows signs similar to Kerryon Johnson, a big physical back that wears down a defense. Does he show 4.4 speed on tape? No, but his play speed is adequate. He’s rarely going to make the wrong read, but don’t expect him to be a major threat out of the backfield. Quiet kid that plays loud.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page.

Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

GAMEDAY Open Thread/Live Blog: Clemson vs. Wake Forest | Game 1

Join us as we live-blog and discuss Tigers and the Demon Deacons here in our weekly GAMEDAY Open Thread. Dive into the conversation — it's easy — by simply going to the top of the site and click the follow button.

Zach Lentz

by

ChristopherHall

D.J. Uiagalelei Earns Clemson's Backup QB Spot

Clemson true freshman quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei appears to have separated himself from Taisun Pommachanh, plays in first career game Saturday night in Winston-Salem

Christopher Hall

by

PianoBrothers

Swinney Pleased With 'clean game' in Opener

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney comfortable with the team's performance in the season opener, ready to sharpen in on details

Christopher Hall

Dabo Swinney on Clemson's First Game: "it is all good"; Two Tigers Have MRIs Sunday

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was all smiles Saturday night after the Tigers' 37-13 win over Wake Forest, and that mood was not diminished at all as he met with the media for his weekly Sunday teleconference.

Zach Lentz

What We Learned About Clemson in Week 1

There was a lot of good but some not so good mixed in throughout Clemson's first game of the 2020 season.

Brad Senkiw

Freshmen DL 'Got Known' In Clemson Win Over Wake

Clemson DE K.J. Henry was happy to see Myles Murphy and Bryan Bresee get themselves known by the rest of the nation in the Tigers season opening win over Wake Forest

JP-Priester

Travis Etienne Surpasses Century Mark, Sets a New Clemson Record

Clemson's Travis Etienne grateful to take the field again, leads Tigers with 100-yard performance in 37-13 win in Winston-Salem

Christopher Hall

Injury Report: Clemson Awaits Update on Davis, Dixon Held Out at Wake

Clemson had several players stay home in the Week 1 game at Wake Forest, but no reason was given for their absence while Tyler Davis suffered an injury during the game.

Brad Senkiw

Tony Elliott Pleased With Running Game in Season Opener

Clemson's Travis Etienne surpasses the century mark, freshman Demarkcus Bowman and Kobe Pace show flashes of potential in the season opener

Christopher Hall

Position Grades From Clemson's 37-13 Win over Wake Forest

Top ranked Clemson cruised by Wake Forest 37-13 on Saturday night and on the day after All Clemson grades out each position group for the Tigers

JP-Priester