SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Phil Mafah Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Phil Mafah
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-1, 210 pounds
Position: Running Back 
School: Loganville (Ga.) Grayson 
Committed to: Clemson
Projected Position: Running Back

Frame: Appears much bigger than 210. Little to no bad weight carried on his frame. Thick lower half and has looked like a D1 running back since his freshman year of high school. 

Athleticism: Quicker than fast, though he’s rarely caught in open field. Runs with his pads over his toes and can stop and start with the best of them. Churns legs through contact, showing strength in the lower half. 

Instincts: He has great vision and finds holes that don’t appear there. He sets up defenders well in the open field. Jump cuts when needed and lowers the shoulder when required. Has a good eye for the backside cut on inside zone plays. 

Polish: Won’t need much in terms of physical development apart from an addition of top-end speed, though that may never come. Arm tackles aren’t cutting it against Mafah. Will be a workhorse on the collegiate level. 

Bottom Line: Mafah shows signs similar to Kerryon Johnson, a big physical back that wears down a defense. Does he show 4.4 speed on tape? No, but his play speed is adequate. He’s rarely going to make the wrong read, but don’t expect him to be a major threat out of the backfield. Quiet kid that plays loud.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Jack Hollifield Highlights and Evaluation

Jack Hollifield is a linebacker prospect from Shelby High School in Shelby, N.C. Hollifield is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Breon Pass Highlights and Evaluation

Breon Pass is a wide receiver prospect from Reidsville High School in Reidsville, N.C. Pass is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Bryson Nesbit Highlights and Evaluation

Bryson Nesbit is a tight end prospect from South Mecklenburg High School in Charlotte, N.C. Nesbit is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Yousef Mugharbil Highlights and Evaluation

Yousef Mugharbil is an offensive guard prospect from Murphy High School in Murphy, N.C. Mugharbil is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Zyun Reeves Highlights and Evaluation

Zyun Reeves is a defensive end prospect from East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. Reeves is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Payton Page Highlights and Evaluation

Payton Page is a defensive tackle prospect from Dudley High School in Greensboro, N.C. Page is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate MJ Daniels Highlights and Evaluation

MJ Daniels is a cornerback prospect from George County High School in Lucedale, Miss. Daniels is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Andrew Canelas Highlights and Evaluation

Andrew Canelas is an offensive tackle prospect from Leesville Road High School in Raleigh, N.C. Canelas is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Marvin Martin Highlights and Evaluation

Marvin Martin is a safety prospect from Vicksburg High School in Vicksburg, Miss. Martin is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jabril McNeill Highlights and Evaluation

Jabril McNeill is a linebacker prospect from Sanderson High School in Raleigh, N.C. McNeill is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American