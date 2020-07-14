SI All-American Candidate Phil Mafah Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Phil Mafah

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-1, 210 pounds

Position: Running Back

School: Loganville (Ga.) Grayson

Committed to: Clemson

Projected Position: Running Back

Frame: Appears much bigger than 210. Little to no bad weight carried on his frame. Thick lower half and has looked like a D1 running back since his freshman year of high school.

Athleticism: Quicker than fast, though he’s rarely caught in open field. Runs with his pads over his toes and can stop and start with the best of them. Churns legs through contact, showing strength in the lower half.

Instincts: He has great vision and finds holes that don’t appear there. He sets up defenders well in the open field. Jump cuts when needed and lowers the shoulder when required. Has a good eye for the backside cut on inside zone plays.

Polish: Won’t need much in terms of physical development apart from an addition of top-end speed, though that may never come. Arm tackles aren’t cutting it against Mafah. Will be a workhorse on the collegiate level.

Bottom Line: Mafah shows signs similar to Kerryon Johnson, a big physical back that wears down a defense. Does he show 4.4 speed on tape? No, but his play speed is adequate. He’s rarely going to make the wrong read, but don’t expect him to be a major threat out of the backfield. Quiet kid that plays loud.