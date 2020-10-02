AllClemson
2021 SI All-American Candidate Andrew Mukuba Commits To Clemson

It appears all things are right in the recruiting world for Clemson, as the Tigers picked up a commitment from SI All-American candidate Andrew Mukuba on Thursday. It is the second commitment for the 2021 class that the Tigers have gotten in as many days after in-state athlete Will Taylor committed Wednesday.

One of the nation's top safety prospects out of Austin, Texas, Mukuba announced his commitment on Thursday night, choosing the Tigers over other finalists Texas and LSU. 

Mukuba has long been on the Tigers radar, and really saw his recruitment take off at the beginning of the year. He didn't officially get an offer from Clemson until back in the middle of March, something the 6-foot, 185-pound safety recognizes doesn't happen very often with players where he grew up. 

"It hit different because where I stay in my area, it’s rare to get a Clemson offer," Mukuba told All Clemson. "So I was definitely blessed and excited to get that offer."

The addition of Mukuba adds to what is already a stellar 2021 class for the Tigers after the program experienced its first two decommitments in several years earlier on in the recruiting cycle.

Mukuba is the 17th commitment in Clemson's 2021 recruiting class that currently ranks No. 3 in the country. He is also the second safety that Clemson has been able to pull out of the state of Texas in the past two recruiting cycles, joining freshman defensive back R.J. Mickens (Westlake, Texas). 

SI All-American Analysis:

Frame: Relatively tall with broad shoulders, defined lean muscle in the upper half. Room to add mass to lower body/trunk.

Athleticism: Big athlete who moves well, with good straight-line speed and lower-body explosion reinforced by a track and field background in sprints and jumping events. Smooth transitioner from backpedaling downhill or retreating at 45 degrees with ball skills.

Instincts: Two-way player who makes plays at wide receiver and safety at the prep level. Enforcer with downhill abilities, yet rangy enough to make plays as center fielder along with excellent ball tracking skill and gut on when to break off of assignment.

Polish: Raw in some fundamentals, like steady backpedal/pad level, but comes out of the movement with strength and torque. Takes great angles versus the run as well as in breaking on a 45 to protect against vertical routes.

Bottom Line: Mukuba is an athletic, versatile safety type a defensive coordinator can utilize to make plays at all three levels sooner than later at the collegiate level. His in-the-box game plays like an enforcer with downhill success while his high safety skill is equipped to be the last line of defense against the pass as needed. There are good speed, range and ball skills also at play on a frame that can likely carry another 20 pounds or so.

