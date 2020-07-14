SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Andrew Mukuba Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Andrew Mukuba
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot, 185 pounds
Position: Safety 
School: Austin (Texas) LBJ
Schools of Interest: Considering Texas, Oklahoma, LSU, Clemson, Alabama 
Projected Position: Safety 

Frame: Relatively tall with broad shoulders, defined lean muscle in the upper half. Room to add mass to lower body/trunk. 

Athleticism: Big athlete who moves well, with good straight-line speed and lower-body explosion reinforced by a track and field background in sprints and jumping events. Smooth transitioner from backpedal downhill or retreating at 45 degrees with ball skills. 

Instincts: Two-way player who makes plays at wide receiver and safety at the prep level. Enforcer with downhill abilities, yet rangy enough to make plays as center fielder along with excellent ball tracking skill and gut on when to break off of assignment. 

Polish: Raw in some fundamentals, like steady backpedal/pad level, but comes out of the movement with strength and torque. Takes great angles versus the run as well as in breaking on a 45 to protect against vertical routes. 

Bottom Line: Mukuba is an athletic, versatile safety type a defensive coordinator can utilize to make plays at all three levels sooner than later at the collegiate level. His in-the-box game plays like an enforcer with downhill success while his high safety skill is equipped to be the last line of defense against the pass as needed. There are good speed, range and ball skills also at play on a frame that can likely carry another 20 pounds or so.

