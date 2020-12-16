2021 TE Jake Briningstool Signs National Letter of Intent With Clemson

Jake Briningstool, an SI All American candidate and one of the top tight end prospects in the country, has officially signed with Clemson as part of its 2021 recruiting class.

The tight end position is a key component of the Clemson offense and the addition of Jake Briningstool gives this coaching staff one more weapon they can utilize over the next few years.

The 6-foot-5, 220 pound player out of Brentwood, Tennessee, committed to Clemson in January and is the highest rated tight end of the Dabo Swinney era. Briningstool is considered the fourth best tight end in the country and was named to the All USA Preseason high school team.

Briningstool had more than 25 college offers, including Alabama, Duke, Georgia, Michigan, Michigan State, South Carolina, Tennessee and Vanderbilt. He had 47 catches for 857 yards and nine touchdowns in 2019 to help lead his team to the Class 6A state championship game. It came one season after having 22 receptions for 256 yards as a sophomore.

SI All-American Analysis:

Frame: Long frame, though has already packed on considerable weight in the past two years in high school.

Athleticism: The only question about Briningstool’s athleticism is how much of that will he maintain during his growth periods because he’s going to get heavier. So the questions become, does he become an even bigger weapon upon arrival?

Instincts: Physical. In the run game, after the catch, he’s trying to punish you every chance he gets. He adjusts well to the ball in the air and it doesn’t always have to look pretty, but he gets the job done. He’s fearless over the middle of the field.

Polish: He appears to block with physicality but this isn't someone who is fit for in-line tight end duties just quite yet, but he will be soon. Once Clemson’s strength and conditioning program gets ahold of him we will have a better picture.

Bottom Line: Tight ends running like Wideouts while being built like a power forwards are becoming more and more prominent as the game of football continues to evolve, Briningstool is a prime example of these kinds of athletes. Expect it to translate eventually, even at a place like Clemson.