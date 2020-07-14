SI All-American Candidate Jake Briningstool Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Jake Briningstool

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-6, 220 pounds

Position: Tight End

School: Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood

Committed to: Clemson

Projected Position: Tight End

Frame: Long frame, though has already packed on considerable weight in the past two years in high school.

Athleticism: The only question about Briningstool’s athleticism is how much of that will he maintain during his growth periods because he’s going to get heavier. So the questions become, does he become an even bigger weapon upon arrival?

Instincts: Physical. In the run game, after the catch, he’s trying to punish you every chance he gets. He adjusts well to the ball in the air and it doesn’t always have to look pretty, but he gets the job done. He’s fearless over the middle of the field.

Polish: He appears to block with physicality but this isn't someone who is fit for in-line tight end duties just quite yet, but he will be soon. Once Clemson’s strength and conditioning program gets ahold of him we will have a better picture.

Bottom Line: Tight ends running like Wideouts while being built like a power forwards are becoming more and more prominent as the game of football continues to evolve, Briningstool is a prime example of these kinds of athletes. Expect it to translate eventually, even at a place like Clemson.