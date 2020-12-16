2021 WR Dacari Collins Signs National Letter of Intent With Clemson

Wide receiver and SI All-American candidate Dacari Collins has officially signed on as part of the 2021 Clemson recruiting class.

The 6-foot-4, 205 pound wideout out of Atlanta committed to Clemson in September of 2019 with the Tigers beating out the likes of Alabama and LSU for his services.

This season at Westlake High, Collins hauled in 48 passes for 842 yards with 8 touchdowns.

SI All American Analysis:

Frame: Typical Clemson receiver type, long and tall. Think Tee Higgins, Justyn Ross. Long arms, and long strider in open field.

Athleticism: Short area quickness, like most taller wideouts, is lacking but has great long speed. High points the football well in traffic and has great body control in the air. Elusive after the catch with chunk playability. Looks like a shooting guard playing wideout.

Instincts: Finds grass really well and is a developed route runner for a player his size. Has a “that’s my ball” mentality in 50/50 situations, and more often than not, he’s right. Has no fear of going over the middle and can be a deep ball threat early.

Polish: Fights better than most young wideouts in press man situations. Keeps his body between the defender and the ball. He just understands out to be patient at the beginning of the route to create space at the top of the route. Tracks the ball exceptionally well in the air.

Bottom Line: Collins gives Justyn Ross vibes without the physicality after the catch. Both deep threat playmakers, both with top end long speed, both dynamic at the high point. Both played in elite high school football environments before heading off to Clemson. Will he make the immediate impact Ross did? Maybe not. After all, Ross had one of the greatest National Championship games we’ve ever seen, only perhaps rivaled by his then freshman teammate, Trevor Lawrence.