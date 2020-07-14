SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Dacari Collins Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Dacari Collins
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-4, 205 pounds
Position: Wide receiver
School: Atlanta (Ga.) Westlake
Committed to: Clemson
Projected Position: Wide receiver

Frame: Typical Clemson receiver type, long and tall. Think Tee Higgins, Justyn Ross. Long arms, and long strider in open field.

Athleticism: Short area quickness, like most taller wideouts, is lacking but has great long speed. High points the football well in traffic and has great body control in the air. Elusive after the catch with chunk playability. Looks like a shooting guard playing wideout.

Instincts: Finds grass really well and is a developed route runner for a player his size. Has a “that’s my ball” mentality in 50/50 situations, and more often than not, he’s right. Has no fear of going over the middle and can be a deep ball threat early.

Polish: Fights better than most young wideouts in press man situations. Keeps his body between the defender and the ball. He just understands out to be patient at the beginning of the route to create space at the top of the route. Tracks the ball exceptionally well in the air.

Bottom Line: Collins gives Justyn Ross vibes without the physicality after the catch. Both deep threat playmakers, both with top end long speed, both dynamic at the high point. Both played in elite high school football environments before heading off to Clemson. Will he make the immediate impact Ross did? Maybe not. After all, Ross had one of the greatest National Championship games we’ve ever seen, only perhaps rivaled by his then freshman teammate, Trevor Lawrence.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Isaiah Brevard Highlights and Evaluation

Isaiah Brevard is a wide receiver prospect from Southaven High School in Southaven, Miss. Brevard is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jordan Mosley Highlights and Evaluation

Jordan Mosley is a wide receiver prospect from McGill-Toolen Catholic High School in Mobile, Ala. Mosley is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Moliki Matavao Highlights and Evaluation

Moliki Matavao is a tight end prospect from Liberty High School in Henderson, Nev. Matavao is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chris Murray Highlights and Evaluation

Chris Murray is a defensive end prospect from Hirschi High School in Wichita Falls, Texas. Murray is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrance Ferguson Highlights and Evaluation

Terrance Ferguson is a tight end prospect from Heritage High School in Littleton, Colo. Ferguson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Roc Taylor Highlights and Evaluation

Roc Taylor is a wide receiver prospect from Oxford High School in Oxford, Ala. Taylor is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chase Jackson Highlights and Evaluation

Chase Jackson is a wide receiver prospect from Choctaw High School in Choctaw, Okla. Jackson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrence Lewis Highlights and Evaluation

Terrence Lewis is a linebacker prospect from Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory School in Hollywood, Fla. Lewis is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Gus Zilinkas Highlights and Evaluation

Gus Zilinkas is a defensive line prospect from Cherry Creek High School in Englewood, Colo. Zilinkas is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jaylin Davies Highlights and Evaluation

Jaylin Davies is a cornerback prospect from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif. Davies is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American