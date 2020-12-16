2021 WR Troy Stellato Signs National Letter of Intent With Clemson

One of the top wide receivers in the country, Troy Stellato, has officially signed with the Tigers as a member of Clemson's 2021 recruiting class.

Clemson has added another piece to what is already a loaded wide receiver group.

SI All American candidate Troy Stellato, out of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, has officially signed with the Tigers.

The 6-foot, 175 pound prospect committed to Clemson in June, choosing the Tigers over Ohio State. Other schools to have offered include Alabama, Notre Dame, Florida, Florida State, Michigan, Georgia, Penn State and Oregon.

"I really fell in love with what there (sic) all about," Stellato wrote in an exclusive interview with SI All-American. "Also coach Swinney and everything he stands for, he really got me on board. I have a real shot of making an impact early over there as well."

Stellato is considered the No. 9 slot receiver in the country, but is a guy capable of lining up and playing on the outside as well. In 2019, the speedy wideout had 42 catches for 727 yards with 9 touchdowns.

SI All-American Analysis:

"Another ultra productive prospect on the list, Stellato does it against elite competition in south Florida on Friday nights. He is a well-built prospect from both an appearance and functional standpoint with the head-turning top end speed to offset most coverage alignments. Already comfortable in the slot, he can tempo his releases relative to leverage with enough acceleration to cross multiple zones on one route. The polish is also present with his ability to decelerate, work the stem of the route and finish with strong hands in traffic or away from his body. Factor in a competitiveness and clear advantage down the field and Stellato shouldn't have to wait terribly long to make his Death Valley debut."