2022 LB Commits to Clemson

Clemson added to its 2022 recruiting class on Wednesday night by picking up a commitment from LB Kobe McCloud.

"God always going to show the way….Watch how he work this one!! IM ALL IN 1000%," McLoud tweeted in the announcement.

The 6-foot-1, 208-pound player out of Gaither High in Tampa, Florida is the younger brother of former Clemson wideout Ray-Ray McCloud and was once committed to FIU. He had a grayshirt opportunity with Arizona, where middle brother, Jordan McCloud, is a quarterback, as well as offers from Boston College and UMass.

McCloud took an official visit to Clemson last weekend. The linebacker registered 70 tackles. 12 tackles for loss and 3 interceptions during his senior season. He also played some quarterback, rushing for 158 yards and averaging 6.32 yards per carry.

The linebacker had long been on Clemson's radar, with former defensive coordinator Brent Venables originally being involved in McCloud's recruitment. After Venables left for Oklahoma, and Jaren Kanak decommitted and joined Venables' first recruiting class with the Sooners, new defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin wasted very little time in reaching out to the linebacker.

McCloud's addition gives the Tigers two linebackers in this class, as Wade Woodaz signed back in December. However, the coaches are also still looking to add one more player at the position to the class, with T.J. Dudley scheduled to visit this weekend.

With McCloud's verbal pledge, the Tigers now have four players committed in the 2022 recruiting class, on top of the 12 that signed during the early signing period, as well as QB Hunter Johnson joining the class as a transfer.

All Clemson's Take: McCloud likely projects as a WILL in Clemson's defense, and he is a guy that will need some time to develop, not only physically but also mentally. Having said that, when you cut on the film, it's obvious he has been well-coached. He is a bit undersized but he can hit. He has very good instincts and is solid in pass coverage. He does have some things he will need to get cleaned up to play at the Power-5 level, but there is a lot to like when you watch him play.

