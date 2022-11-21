The Tigers added a key piece to its current recruiting class on Monday.

2023 DE Tomarrion Parker announced a commitment to Clemson over other finalists Penn State, Tennessee and Texas A&M.

Parker, who was at one time committed to Penn State, is one of the top defensive line prospects in the country and is considered by many to be one of the Top 100 players in the country. He plans to be an early enrollee.

The 6-foot-4, 250-pound prospect out of Central High (Phenix City, Ala.) made visits to Clemson for three different games this season, with the most recent being over the weekend for the Tigers' 40-10 win over Miami. Parker also attended the home opening win over Furman and took an official for Clemson's win over Syracuse.

Parker originally committed to Penn State back in June, before decommitting and opening things back up in early August. Clemson immediately pulled the trigger and offered and has been considered the frontrunner since.

Last month, Parker took an unofficial to Tennessee for the Volunteers' win over Alabama and he also recently visited Texas A&M.

Parker's addition gives Clemson 22 commitments in the 2023 class that currently ranks No. 8 in the country. It also gives the Tigers a strong class of defensive ends, as Parker joins other blue-chip talents David Ojiegbe and AJ Hoffler, who committed back in the summer.

Parker's announcement also comes one day after the Tigers got a commitment from 2024 CB Tavoy Feagin, Clemson's first verbal pledge in the next recruiting cycle.

