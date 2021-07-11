Local Cornerback Prospect Soaks Up Coaching From Mike Reed at Clemson Camp

Travon West, a 2023 defensive back out of Anderson, worked out for the Clemson coaching staff last month and the in-state prospect detailed that visit for All Clemson, as well as what an offer from the school would mean to him and his family.

Getting a scholarship offer to play football at Clemson means something these days. Getting one as a local kid means a little bit more, though.

In-state prospect Travon West should be considered one of those players. The 2023 cornerback out of T.L. Hanna High School, which is just down the road from Clemson in Anderson, told All Clemson he attended one of Dabo Swinney's high school camps last month in an effort to get one step closer to that coveted offer.

"I liked it, it was very nice," West said. "Good environment, like the way it was structured. Just really enjoyed it."

Early on in the process, Kansas State is his only Power-5 offer, but West said there are a number of schools already showing interest. While Clemson isn't one of those schools just yet, West said the coaching staff has started following him on social media.

"Kansas State, Troy, UNC-Charlotte, Eastern Kentucky and Marshall (are showing interest)," West said. "But they (Clemson coaches) all follow me on Twitter."

One of the things that really caught the attention of West was how likable cornerbacks coach Mike Reed is, which includes how straightforward the veteran assistant coach is.

"A very great coach and he's nice," West said. "He like jokes around with us. He isn't like so tough, and like gritty, he helps us. Like tells us what we need to do better. He's always gonna be truthful with you. Overall just a great coach and person."

Coming out of the workout West said Reed told him exactly what it was he did well, and exactly what areas he still needs to improve in.

"Coach Reed told me that he liked my mobility, my hips, and my speed," West said. "Opening up better and getting out of my breaks quicker are things they told me to work on."

West said overall he was extremely pleased with his camp performance and that if the Clemson offer were to ever come, it would be pretty special to not only him but to his mother as well. In fact, West said he'd be satisfied just knowing the coaching staff had taken an interest in him.

"It would mean a lot," West said. "It's a top-tier school, and in my area. Also, it's my mom's favorite team. It would just mean a lot to me to be able to just know that Clemson's interested in me."

Despite still having two more years of high school, the rising junior said he already knows what it is he is looking for in a school and that culture will play a vital role in the future SI All-American candidate's decision.

"A school that is pushing you to be a better person, not just a football player but a better man," West said. "A school that, you know, always works hard, not necessarily a team that just wins, but more like a brotherhood."