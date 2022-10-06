2025 RB Gideon Davidson 'Loved Vibe In Death Valley'

Clemson played host to arguably the top running back prospect in the 2025 recruiting cycle over the weekend.

Gideon Davidson, who also made an unofficial visit back in the spring, was on hand for the Tigers' 30-20 win over NC State, and obviously, one of the biggest things to stand out, was the electric atmosphere in the stadium.

"Incredible. Loved the vibe in Death Valley," Davidson told All Clemson. "Definitely one of the best in the county. I’ve been to Penn State for a 'Stripe Out," at Virginia Tech for "Sandman," in the Shoe at Ohio State, as well others, and they are crazy good too. Each is special in their own way. But believe me, the Clemson vibe on Saturday was so unreal. Amazing."

However, that wasn't the only highlight. Davidson was just as pleased with the amount of time he got to spend with running backs coach C.J. Spiller, noting that he beat the former first-round NFL draft pick twice in ping pong. Head coach Dabo Swinney's speech to the group before the game also resonated with the young running back.

"Beating coach Spiller in ping pong twice.... Not really," Davidson said jokingly regarding the highlight of his visit. "Coach Swinney talked to the recruits and I met him in the locker room after the game. That was great. The Tigers getting the W was fun. I enjoyed that a lot."

Spiller, along with offensive analyst Andrew Zow, dedicated a lot of time to the highly-touted running back, which included giving his family a tour of the facilities, as well as time in the film room showing Davidson how he would fit into the Clemson offense.

"My time with coach Spiller and coach Zow was the best," Davidson said. "We spent a ton of time together. He gave my sister and dad the tour of the football facility. We discussed the importance of academics and the great PAW program they have. I enjoyed our family being in the game room with coach Spiller and competing. Then we spent 45 minutes in the running back room reviewing plays. I learned a lot. Loved that. Then we had lunch together. To have so much time getting to know coach Spiller was big."

The 6-foot, 193-pound future SI All-American candidate, out of Liberty Christian (Lynchburg, Va.), already has more than a dozen offers, despite just being a sophomore in high school. He said he plans on making an early decision regarding a commitment, probably sometime next year.

Clemson doesn't typically offer prospects before the summer prior to their junior seasons, meaning Davidson doesn't have an offer from the Tigers just yet. Although, he is in regular contact with the coaching staff, and feels like he is a fit when it comes to the type of players the Tigers tend to target.

"Clemson is one of the best programs in the country," Davidson said. "Academics are important. The PAW program is so cool. I think I fit the type of person and player they want.

"I hope I get a Clemson offer one day, that would be special."

