Top In-State 2028 RB Michael Martin II Recaps Third Clemson Visit
One of South Carolina’s top 2028 prospects was back in Tigertown this past weekend, as Christ Church Episcopal running back Michael Martin II made his third visit to Clemson.
This past Monday, Clemson on SI had the pleasure of catching up with Martin II following the visit to discuss his time on campus, his breakout sophomore season, and which other programs are starting to take notice early on.
“This was my third time back at Clemson this season, and it went great,” Martin said. “I mean, they didn’t win, but to spend time with Coach Spiller and Coach Zow, it just gets better every time. I’ll also be back this season again.”
Even with the devastating loss, the experience only strengthened his relationship with the coaching staff, specifically his future position coaches, C.J. Spiller and Andrew Zow, who’ve led Martin’s early recruitment in terms of communication and guidance.
Due to NCAA rules prohibiting College Football programs from directly contacting underclassmen, Martin has been proactive in maintaining a strong relationship.
“I reach out to [Spiller and Zow] at least twice a week and we talk,” he explained. “We usually talk about my previous game and just life in general. They ask how my family is doing. They make me feel like I’m a priority to them for sure.”
That kind of consistent communication and personal connection is something both the Tigers and Martin value highly, and it’s part of why Clemson sits at the top of his early list of suitors.
While both sides have made their interest clear, several other schools are already pushing to get in early on the young talent.
“Other schools that are pursuing me are Syracuse, Wake Forest and Rhode Island, who have all offered me already,” Martin informed. “Oklahoma, Duke, Tennessee, NC State and App State are also showing strong interest.”
On the field, Martin has quickly proven why he’s earning attention from a handful of Power Four schools. Through eight games this season, the sophomore back has already eclipsed 1,000 yards and 20 rushing touchdowns, crediting his success to his teammates and the work he put in during the offseason.
“It honestly starts with my offensive line, they’re awesome,” Martin relayed. “We got a new offensive line coach this year, Coach Mac, and he has them just moving people so I can do my thing!”
“Also, at the end of last season, I weighed 164 pounds. I mean, I started as a freshman, but I knew I needed to add some strength and size during the offseason, so my Dad increased my calories, and we did strength training starting in late December. By June, I was up to 185 lbs, and all my maxes had increased in the weight room. Our Strength and Conditioning program at school was a lot better this spring and summer, too.”
The physical growth has clearly complemented his natural ability. Still, Martin believes what really separates him from other players in his class is his mindset and approach to the game – a reflection of the work he put in to gain 20 pounds over the offseason.
“I think my overall work ethic and game separates me from others in my class,” he said. “I’ve shown durability and that I’m an every-down back who doesn’t need to come off the field.”
With the postseason quickly approaching, his focus remains on being the best player he can be to lead Christ Church Episcopal toward a deep playoff push after being booted in the second round of the Upper State playoffs last season.
“My ultimate goal for this year is to be the best RB for my team this season so we can be playing on Dec. 5 for the State Championship,” Martin said.
While recruiting attention continues to build for the highly-touted running back, Clemson and Dabo Swinney’s philosophy on player development continues to resonate deeply with him.
“I love that Clemson develops the players that stay loyal to them and don’t leave,” he said. “That’s important to me because I’m a loyal person.”