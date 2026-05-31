2027 Clemson Commit Continues to Showout at National Showcases

While the Clemson Tigers are currently in a quarterback battle, one of their commits from the 2027 class is making a name for himself at the national level.

Four-star quarterback Kharim Hughley took part in the Elite 11 Finals at Mira Costa High School in Los Angeles, California, over the course of this weekend. In the first two days he performed, he turned plenty of heads who were watching.

On the opening day of the competition, the Gainesville, Georgia, native finished as the fourth best player according to Rivals’ ranking. It came after showcasing his strong arm to make some exciting plays.

“He can get it out quick from different arm angles and still generate a lot of velocity,” Rivals national analyst Greg Biggins said on his performance. “It was my first live exposure seeing him and Clemson fans should be very excited about what Hughley bring to the program.”

On Day 2, he continued to showcase that arm with another standout performance. Although Hughley finished ninth out of the stnadouts for Saturday’s competition, excitement continues to grow for the four-star quarterback who will be a Tiger going into next summer.

He finished completing 17-of-20 passes, being said to have gotten better with each pass thrown during this gauntlet.

Hughley has been one of the longest-tenured commits of the 2027 cycle, committing to the Tigers back in July of 2025. He chose Clemson over SEC schools like Georgia, Auburn and Florida. The Bulldogs had him on campus on unofficial visits four times throughout 2025 before he called the Upstate home for his next steps.

The standout recruit has also become one of the best quarterbacks in the class. He is now the No. 17 quarterback in the class, according to Rivals’ Recruiting Ranking. He is also a top 25 player from the state of Georgia, impressive considering the amount of talent that emerges from the Peach State each season.

In his junior season at Gainesville High School, Hughley finished with 2,596 yards and 34 touchdowns, adding 394 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on the ground. He made an appearance in Georgia’ AAAA title game, and he will look to build on that in his senior season with the Red Elephants.

Head coach Dabo Swinney could have a star on his hands in seasons to come, with the 5-foot-11.5, 205-pound quarterback showcasing a plethora of skills over the course of the 2025 season and the Elite 11 Finals. If he continues to rise at the trajectory he has been, there could be another quarterback being talked about in a starting battle at the end of the 2020s.