Clemson Tigers Secure Second OL Commitment of 2027 Class

Friday begins Clemson’s highly anticipated recruiting weekend, and a day before, the Tigers added another recruit ahead of it.

Three-star offensive lineman Elijah Morrison announced his commitment on Thursday evening, choosing Clemson over schools like Georgia, Auburn and Florida State, among others. He is the second offensive line commit of the 2027 cycle.

🐅 COMMIT ALERT 🐅



Hebron Christian (Ga.) OL Elijah Morrison didn’t need to wait for official visits. He’s now committed to Clemson, he tells @247Sports.



Morrison on the Tigers: “Coach Luke was a big part of it…I love Coach Swinney.”



VIP: https://t.co/qxxxf2nhc2 pic.twitter.com/vNwbxK2Oyi — Benjamin Wolk (@benjaminwolk) May 28, 2026

Morrison is a top 25 interior offensive line prospect in the class of 2027, according to Rivals’ Industry Ranking. He is the No. 38 player from the state of Georgia as well.

The Dacula, Georgia, native had a standout junior season at Hebron Christian Academy, which is located just outside of Atlanta. Morrison finished the year with a First Team All-Region honor, and he looks to build on that after being Clemson’s newest commit of the cycle.

Head coach Dabo Swinney had him on campus on an unofficial visit back in March, receiving an offer from the Tigers at the beginning of May. Since then, it’s been trending for 6-foot-4, 305-pound lineman to join the program.

Especially with another offensive line recruit, Reed Ramsier, scratching his visit with the Tigers this weekend, there was more momentum for Clemson to land another offensive line recruit. It turns out that it was Morrison, who committed the same day as that news was released.

Once the predictions began to come in about the new Tiger to be closely linked to the program, only time was going to tell when it became official.

Clemson was Morrison’s first stop on an official visit this weekend, although he could still have other visits on the way. Georgia and Florida State both were expecting him to be at their respective programs in June, don’t be surprised if he ends up cancelling both after this loaded recruiting weekend.

The Tigers are now at 12, continuing the hot stretch of recruiting that they’ve had over the last two weeks. Morrison joins fellow lineman Carter Jones as the second interior lineman that Clemson has been able to pick up for the class thus far.

Three other uncommitted recruits, JJ Brown, Luke Starcevic and Nate Carson, will be on campus for this weekend’s festivities. Perhaps the newly committed duo will look to give more influence to join a position group led by coach Matt Luke, who many recruits speak highly of.

Expect more recruits to commit throughout the weekend and after their respective trips on campus this weekend. Swinney will look to continue the good vibes going into the month of June and beyond, where the Tigers have risen to the 15th best recruiting class in the country.