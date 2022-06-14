'Amazing' Clemson Camp Experience Results in High Praise for 2026 QB Logan Rogers

Over the past couple of weeks, a number of extremely talented quarterbacks made their way to campus for Dabo Swinney's high school camps.

One of those was 2026 QB, Logan Rogers, out of Tampa. All Clemson caught up with the fast-rising prospect to recap the visit.

"The camp experience was amazing," Rogers said. "While many camps just run you through the drills the coaches at Clemson made sure to coach up the players."

The 6-foot-1 signal-caller more than held his own working out alongside older quarterbacks. His performance even caught the eye of the Clemson head coach himself.

"Coach Dabo was right behind me during those throws and he complimented my ball placement and gave me really positive feedback," Rogers said. "Coach Dabo was very inspirational with his talks and really showed that he cares about the development of his players."

However, it was the feedback that came from freshman Cade Klubnik that really stood out with the young quarterback.

"Cade Klubnik was also running the drills and he complimented my quickness on footwork during the drills and complimented how powerful my throws were," he said. "It was really cool when Cade followed up on my social media calling me a GOAT."



Rogers has been making his mark on the camp circuit this summer and is already getting a lot of attention. While he knows his play has warranted that attention, he is determined to remain humble throughout the recruiting process.

"I just think of it as a blessing," Rogers said. "I know I’ve earned it and put in the work to get to the point I’m at, but I don’t let that get to my head. I just keep perfecting my craft every day."

While Rogers is really extremely early in the process he does know some of the characteristics he is looking for in a college and, according to him, Clemson has all those things.

"First off, I'm looking for a school that's good academically and has a passing offense," Rogers said. "In addition, I want to go to a school where there is a lot of tradition and rivalry, I’m very competitive and would love to play in a big rivalry game. A school that puts a lot into recruiting is also important to me so I can play with the best talent. Clemson checks all the boxes."

Clemson generally doesn't offer players before the start of their junior years, meaning if one were to come, it's still likely two years away. However, being offered by the Tigers, a school that has had a lot of success developing high-profile quarterbacks, would be a dream come true.

"It would mean the world to me if a school as prestigious as Clemson offers me," he said. "It would be a dream following in the footsteps of alumni Trevor Lawrence and Deshaun Watson and not to mention having Dabo Swinney one of the most powerful coaches in college football."

The 2022 Tigers will look to make a run at a fourth national title this season and are currently on FanDuel Sportsbook's list to win it all in 2022 at No. 4.

