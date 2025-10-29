Clemson 4-Star DL Commit Projected to Flip to ACC Foe
The Clemson Tigers may lose one of their top commitments in the 2026 class in the near future.
Rivals’ recruiting expert Steve Wiltfong has logged a prediction for four-star defensive tackle Keyshawn Stancil to flip from Clemson to Miami, according to Wednesday morning’s “Fong Bomb.”
Stancil committed to the Tigers this past June over his other finalists, NC State, Miami, Penn State, and Georgia. However, amidst a disappointing 2025 season for Dabo Swinney and company, there have recently been talks surrounding his recruitment.
The four-star from Clayton, N.C., ranks as the No. 15 defensive lineman and No. 150 overall player in the class of 2026, according to Rivals. He is listed as the No. 10 prospect in the state of North Carolina and is the highest-rated pledge on the defensive side of the ball, per On3.
Following the decommitment of four-star edge rusher Dre Quinn a few weeks ago, Clemson boasts two other defensive line pledges in the class – three-star Kameron Cody and three-star edge rusher JR Hardrick.
Although the Tigers originally landed Stancil over the summer, the Tigers were actually late to the party. Clemson was the last program in his top five to offer him, but still found a way to earn his commitment. Stancil had shut down his recruitment in July, according to Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman, but has opened it back up once again.
For reference, per 247Sports’ recruiting timeline, Miami offered Stancil in August of 2024, while Clemson came onto the scene over a year later, offering him just five months ago May 27. Stancil took his official visit to Miami on May 30th before heading to Clemson on June 13, and he was reportedly the only recruit on campus during his visit at Clemson, per his X account, which might have played a factor in his first decision.
If Stancil were to flip to the Hurricanes, he would mark the third 2026 Clemson commit to revoke his pledge from the Tigers. Quinn and four-star safety Blake Stewart, who decommitted earlier this week on Oct. 27, are the other two former Tiger commits that are now exploring other options.
Clemson’s 2026 class currently ranks No. 15 in the country, according to 247Sports’ team recruiting rankings, with 21 total commitments. The Tigers also boast the third-best class in the ACC, trailing Miami and Florida State. However, the Hurricanes don’t rank significantly higher than Clemson at No. 12 in the nation.
A decommitment from another blue-chip recruit would certainly undermine the Tigers’ standing on the recruiting trail. Additionally, it could potentially even start a trend of recruits backing out on their pledges, which would be the worst possible scenario for Clemson.