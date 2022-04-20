Clemson Adds Highly Touted PG Dillon Hunter to 2022 Recruiting Class
PG Dillon Hunter, one of the top players in the country, announced a commitment to Clemson on Wednesday.
Hunter, who recently decommitted from Baylor, is the younger brother of current Clemson G Chase Hunter. His announcement comes a day after graduate transfer Jaelin Llewellyn reopened his recruitment, after committing to the Tigers last week.
Hunter, who is 6-foot-3 and from Atlanta, is a blue-chip talent and widely considered one of the Top-100 players in the country.
He joins a 2022 class that already includes F Chauncey Wiggins, G Chauncey Gibson and F RJ Godfrey.
