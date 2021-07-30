Clemson Commit Cade Klubnik Attempting to Help Tigers Recruit Oscar Delp

Clemson quarterback commit Cade Klubnik has developed a close relationship with tight end target Oscar Delp over the summer months and is attempting to help the Tigers land the coveted tight end prospect.

After landing one of the top tight ends in the country last year in Jake Briningstool, the Tigers have once again set their sights on one of the nation's best in 2022.

Clemson has offers out to just two uncommitted players at the position in Oscar Delp and Jaleel Skinner, but as the summer months start to wane, it is Delp that the coaching staff appears to have really zeroed in on.

Out of West Forsyth High in Cumming, Georgia, the 6-foot-5, 220-pound Delp was considered by many to be a strong lean to Georgia. However, in recent months Clemson and South Carolina both have made strong plays for the SI All-American candidate and this has now become a three-team slugfest.

Delp was in Clemson for the Elite Retreat in June and was back on campus last weekend for Dabo Swinney's All In Cookout. With this year's cookout being on the smaller side, Delp got to spend more time getting to know not only the coaches better but also some of the other players the Tigers have committed in the 2022 class.

"I really had a great time at the cookout," Delp told All Clemson. "I enjoyed hanging around the coaches and all the players."

Clemson quarterback commit Cade Klubnik is one player in particular that Delp has gotten to know really well over the past few months. They were both on hand for the Elite Retreat, as well as Sunday's cookout, and were also teammates on the winning team at The Opening a few weeks ago.

Delp doesn't have to imagine what it would be like catching passes from the Elite-11 MVP and the nation's number one quarterback, he's already experienced it.

"My relationship has definitely grown over the summer with Cade because of all the camps we have been to together and everything we have in common," Delp said. "He would definitely be someone I would love to play with."

As for Klubnik, he's doing his part to help the Tigers land the elite-level tight end. After being named MVP of the Elite-11 Finals, Klubnik told All Clemson there were two players he was really pushing to join him at Clemson.

"I’m really trying to get Oscar Delp and Trevor Etienne," Klubnik said. "I'm hoping us being on the same team and winning it all at the Opening helped a ton. I’m always keeping in touch."

With both South Carolina and Georgia holding recruiting events this weekend, it will interesting to see if Delp chooses to attend either. Early reports suggested he wouldn't attend either, as he didn't want to have to choose one over the other.

However, he is planning to be on hand for the Tigers season-opening matchup with Georgia on September 4 in Charlotte, giving the Tigers another opportunity to put their best foot forward, this time on the field of play.

