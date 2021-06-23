First Time Seeing Clemson Facilities Was Breathtaking for QB Commit Cade Klubnik

Cade Klubnik finally got to spend some time touring the Clemson facilities at the Elite Retreat and the Tigers' 2022 quarterback commit said doing so for the first time was a breathtaking experience.

Cade Klubnik has visited the Clemson campus on more than one occasion in the past.

However, those visits came during the dead period. It wasn't until the Elite Retreat that the 2022 quarterback commit finally got to tour the facilities.

"It was honestly my real first time in the facility and getting to see it all," Klubnik told Adam Gorney at the Rivals 5-Star Challenge in Atlanta. "And it was nuts. You know, it was taking my breath away. So, it was awesome."

Klubnik committed to Clemson back in March just days after being offered and the 6-foot-3 quarterback from Texas said he enjoyed finally getting to spend some face-to-face time with not only his future coaches but some of his future teammates as well.

"I mean just kind of the people," Klubnik said. "Just being able to spend time with the coaches and, you know, the top recruits and the commits. It was just a great time.

The rising high school senior detailed how the Tigers started recruiting him, and how the process evolved over time.

"I would say they kind of started recruiting me about a year ago," Klubnik said. "It kind of just gradually started going from there. From once a week, to you know, twice a week to, in January, three times a week."

"I would say they recruited me harder than anybody when it comes to just staying in good contact and just staying in touch with me and just building a relationship. I would say they did the best job of anybody, and they definitely went out of their way to do it. Then once, once they kind of offered me. I just kind of felt in my heart that this is kind of the place I need to be. This is the place I'm feeling called to go."

When it came to making his final decision, Klubnik noted how successful Clemson has been when it comes to developing talented players and the fact that the Tigers put a higher percentage of those players into the NFL than anyone else in college football.

"I can't remember the exact stat but like, they're, you know, whatever five-star incoming's they've had, they develop better than anybody," Klubnik said. "I think it was like 90%, you know, or something nuts. They truly develop quarterbacks, and all positions, while they're in college better than anybody. And statistics show it."

"If the best I'm ever going to be right now, if that's all I'm going to be, I'd be pretty upset about that. I feel like I can be so much better with the amazing coaches at Clemson."

Now that he is officially committed to the Tigers, Klubnik is spending his time trying to help the coaching staff recruit and is hopeful that his effort pays off on signing day.

"We got a bunch of big guys we're trying to get," Klubnik said. "So, I mean if we get any of those guys that would be huge, just too. I think we got a good future coming."