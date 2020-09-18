SI.com
AllClemson
Clemson 2021 DE Commit Named One Of Nations Best Pass Rushers

JP-Priester

After evaluating all of the film, SI All-American has compiled a list of the ten best pure pass rushers in the 2021 recruiting class. 

Defensive end commit Zaire Patterson, a 6-foot-6, 230 pound pass rusher from Winston-Salem, comes in at number six on the list. This coming after he'd already been recognized as one of the best edge rushers in the 2021 class. 

Patterson comes in at No. 71 in the SI99 and has been committed to the Tigers since May. The SI All-American candidate is a long, lean prospect that has one of the quickest first steps in the entire class and his athleticism is off the charts. He is still a little raw in areas and will need some developing, but his ceiling is awfully high. 

SI All-American's Analysis:

"Patterson has outstanding natural pass rushing traits and is your classic 7-Tech rush end or and can also work as a Jack/Buck ‘backer as well. At 6’6”, the most impressive quality about him is his ability to bend.He can decrease his pad level and achieve sinkage at the entry point before cornering to passers with closing quickness and finishing ability. Patterson’s length also allows him to disrupt throwing lanes with his long arms and mitts. He’s got a bit of a limited pass rush plan and toolbox, but we feel that can be expanded and developed at Clemson under defensive coordinator Brent Venables. If developed properly, Patterson’s ceiling is that of an alpha rusher."

Currently the Tigers have 15 players committed for the 2021 class, which gives them the No. 3 class in the country overall.

