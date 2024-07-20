Clemson Football Lands Elite 2025 Four-Star Edge Rusher
As the season gets closer and closer, Clemson is prepping for their massive matchup against Georgia that will give fans across the country an idea of what the Tigers might be able to accomplish this year.
The goal is for Clemson to get back into the College Football Playoff, something they haven't done in since 2020, but with the format expanding to 12 teams, that should give them a much better opportunity than they have had in the past.
Cade Klubnik is going to be the key for this group as the five-star quarterback underwhelmed during his first season as a starter, but Dabo Swinney is confident he'll be improved, giving this talented group an opportunity to compete for an ACC Championship.
Recruiting has been the lifeblood of this program since Swinney took over, and because they don't use the transfer portal, they need to continue dominating in that aspect or else they will take a massive step back.
For a while, it looked like Clemson was going to field one of the best groups in the 2025 cycle, but following the official visit period in the summer, the Tigers were hit with some tough results for many of the processes they were involved in.
On Saturday, though, Swinney and his staff got back on track by landing elite four-star edge rusher Bryce Davis.
"You just can't beat that family feeling at Clemson. People talk about it and you hear a lot about it, but Clemson is different. There is nothing fake about Clemson or the people at Clemson and that is what put them on top of my list," he told Chad Simmons of On3.
The Tigers were viewed as favorites to land the 6-foot-3, 265-pounder out of Grimsley High School in North Carolina. On3's Recruiting Prediction Machine had them at an 88.5 percent chance to secure a commitment from Davis.
Ranked as the No. 71 overall player in the 2025 class and the ninth-best at his position, this will go a long way to boosting how Clemson's cycle will ultimately be viewed.