Clemson Lands Commitment from 4-Star Edge Rusher
Already listed as the sixth-best recruiting class in the nation, the Clemson Tigers have received another key commitment from a class of 2026 recruit.
Four-star edge rusher Dre Quinn (6-4, 230 pounds) on Thursday announced his commitment to the Tigers over Texas. According to Rivals’ recruiting rankings, Quinn is the 13th-best edge rusher in the class of 2026 and the 15th-best recruit in the state of Georgia.
Besides Clemson and Texas, he has also recently taken official visits to Georgia and Georgia Tech before narrowing his options down to just the Tigers and Longhorns earlier this week.
Although Quinn named Clemson as his choice, 247Sports and On3 both predicted that he would commit to Texas after his recent official visit on June 13.
Before transferring to state powerhouse Buford High School earlier this month, the 6-foot-4 and 220 pound pass rusher played for Greater Atlanta Christian School. As a junior, he made 42 tackles, 2.5 sacks and 9.5 tackles-for-loss while also catching seven passes for 129 yards.
Throughout his high school career, Quinn has totaled 53 tackles, 11.5 tackles-for-loss and 2.5 sacks through two varsity seasons at Greater Atlanta Christian School.
The Georgia native is the second edge rusher to commit to Clemson, the sixth defensive player overall, and the 19th member of the Tigers’ 2026 recruiting class. Earlier in the month, the Tigers secured a pledge from three-star JR Hardrick, the first edge rusher to commit to Clemson in the class of 2026.