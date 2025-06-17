Clemson a Finalist for 4-Star Edge Rusher
The Clemson Tigers are in the final two for one of the nation's best defenders in the 2026 recruiting class.
Norcross (Ga.) Buford four-star edge rusher Dre Quinn on Tuesday revealed Clemson and Texas as his final two schools with a decision to be announced on Thursday. Quinn (6-4, 220 pounds) is rated as the No. 13 edge rusher in the country by Rivals.
As it stands, Clemson appears to be the underdog in this battle with Texas holding a prediction from both On3 and 247 Sports to land Quinn. Both predictions came after a prediction from 247 Sports' Austin Hannon in favor of the Tigers.
Quinn is coming off a visit with the Longhorns last weekend, after which he said they exceeded expectations.
“The visit was special,” he told On3's Chad Simmons. “Texas is definitely high on my list. Every time I’m there, it feels more like a place I could see myself. This visit showed me even more of what they’re about and it made an impact.
He previously visited Clemson the weekend of May 30.
Quinn is one of two Clemson targets to announce his decision this week with four-star offensive tackle Ekene Ogboko, who has the Tigers in his final four, announcing his commitment on Wednesday.
Clemson is off to one of the hottest starts in the country with 18 total commits in its 2026 class, which ranks No. 6 nationally by 247 Sports. However, the edge rusher spot appears to be a big focus as the Tigers look to finalize its class with only one commit in three-star JR Hardrick.