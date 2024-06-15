Clemson Makes Top 11 of Four-Star 2026 Wide Receiver
The main focus of Clemson's football program right now is making sure they end the 2025 cycle with one of the top recruiting classes in the country.
They look well on their way to doing that as they have already landed one of their top cornerback targets and offensive lineman following official visits to Death Valley.
However, that is not going to stop Dabo Swinney and his staff from establishing relationships with the future classes in hopes that those players will commit to the Tigers when their time comes.
Already impressing multiple recruits in the 2026 class coming out of an underclassmen camp, it seems like they made an impression with a top wide receiver in the class as well.
Four-star wide receiver Naeem Burroughs was one of the first players at his position to be offered a scholarship from Clemson, and he made it known that he is interested in the program by putting them in his updated top schools list.
Along with the Tigers, other powerhouses were also included.
As can be gathered from his Top 11, there are plenty of elite programs Clemson will have to compete with if they want to land the 5-foot-11, 160-pounder out of Jacksonville, Florida.
Coming in as the 83rd-ranked player in his class and the No. 11 wide receiver according to On3's Industry Ranking, he will be coveted throughout the recruiting process as the Tigers look to add another dynamic playmaker to their ranks.
Burroughs was on campus competing in a camp which is what earned him the scholarship offer from Clemson, taking his total up to around 30 from teams across the nation.
There is still a long way to go in his recruitment, but already being considered at this stage is a huge positive for Swinney and the Tigers.