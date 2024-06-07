Clemson Lands Three-Star Offensive Lineman Over Other National Powers
Clemson has been putting together an incredible showing in the 2025 recruiting cycle.
After only finishing with a Top 10 class once out of the past three years, the Tigers are well on their way to having their best crop of talent since 2020 when their class was ranked third by 247Sports.
That's the exact position they are in right now entering the time of year where there are all-important official visits taking place and commitments ensuing shortly after.
Following the commitment of four-star cornerback Graceson Littleton, Clemson's class sat at 12 players, indicating the level of talent they had already gotten to verbally commit in order to be seen as the third best class.
On Thursday, Dabo Swinney and his staff were able to land another one of their targets following an official visit.
Three-star offensive lineman Rowan Byrne decided that Clemson was his school following his trip to campus. A native of New Rochelle, New York, he's ranked as the 53rd-best player on the interior by On3's Industry Rankings.
He chose the Tigers over Florida State and Penn State.
At 6-foot-6 and 300 pounds, he's viewed as a fast riser who could see his rating boosted before the 2025 class is officially finalized.
This was a quick recruitment process for the Tigers as they offered him a scholarship during his official visit that took place starting May 31. That weekend was clearly enough for Swinney and his staff to be interested in the lineman, and it was enough for Byrne to commit.
"The fit and culture at Clemson is second to none. To be able to compete in a place I fit in so well and compete for championships is amazing," he told The Clemson Insider. "I think it is a great program, great development, great everything. Definitely a top-of-the-line program in all aspects."
Byrne was able to build a strong relationship with new Tigers offensive line coach Matt Luke after he took that role in December 2023. Contact began in January of this year and evolved from there.
Clemson now has 13 commits in their 2025 class, 10 of them being listed with a four-star designation.