Clemson Offers 2026 Four-Star Quarterback After His Visit
Right now, the oxygen surrounding recruiting is mainly about the class of 2025 as top uncommitted players across the country are taking official visits to see different schools prior to making their decision on where they will play college football.
Clemson has already done a good job in this cycle, sitting with the third-best class according to 247Sports.
Dabo Swinney and his staff were able to boost this when landing four-star cornerback Graceson Littleton and rising three-star offensive guard Rowan Byrne following their trips to Death Valley.
But as the Tigers look to secure the remaining top targets on their board in the 2025 class, that won't stop them from going after recruits in the future cycles to establish relationships which could turn into commitments down the line.
On Saturday, they did just that when offering 2026 four-star quarterback Tait Reynolds.
The 6-foot-1, 195-pound Arizona native was on campus to check out the program and landed the scholarship offer from Swinney before he left.
Reynolds is a multisport athlete, playing baseball when he's not on the football field.
This has caused talent evaluators to describe him as having "big time arm talent," fitting the mold of some current elite professional quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes and Kyler Murray, as well as past ones like Tom Brady and Russell Wilson.
Despite getting a three-star designation from all four major recruiting sites, On3's Industry Rankings lists him as a four-star because it takes all the grades from those services and averages it out to spit out a rating.
He is listed as a four-star in this class because of it and the 16th-best quarterback in the country.
It will be interesting to see how his recruitment develops, especially considering if he wants to specialize in a single sport, or if he wants to play multiple at the collegiate level.
He's the No. 1 high school baseball player in the state of Arizona and has already committed to playing baseball at Arizona State.
Clemson is at the very least just making it known they are interested in Reynolds.