Clemson Makes Top 4 for No. 1 LB Recruit
The Clemson Tigers have kept a close eye on a top prospect in their recruiting class of 2026, hoping to add another five-star standout to the linebacker room.
Tyler Atkinson, a 6-foot-2, 215-pound linebacker from Lawrenceville, Georgia, put the Tigers on the final list of teams for a potential commitment, joining Georgia, Texas and Oregon as the other three teams to be chosen.
According to 247Sports Composite, Atkinson is the No. 9 overall player in the class, being the No. 1 linebacker and player from the state of Georgia from the 2026 cycle.
Regarded as a “highly-productive inside linebacker” by 247Sports’ Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins, the Georgia native will enter his final year at Grayson High School as one of the most promising linebackers to enter college football in the 2026 season.
Despite being ranked the No. 10 class for the 2026 cycle, head coach Dabo Swinney is still looking for his first five-star of the cycle, barely missing out on five-star defensive tackle Bryce Perry Wright on July 5, who committed to Texas A&M.
Oregon, another potential choice for the prospect, is currently in the No. 9 spot, with a possible commitment allowing them to jump the Ducks. A pickup of the squad’s first five-star recruit could shoot the Tigers closer into the top five.
Atkinson visited the Tigers in March before going on his official visit in late May-early June, saying that Clemson “was one of my top 10 schools before they even offered me,” according to Rivals' Hayes Fawcett.
Clemson has picked up prospects from Grayson High School before, nabbing running backs Wayne Gallman, Phil Mafah and quarterback Chase Brice from the school.
The No. 1-ranked linebacker would be the program’s first linebacker in the class, joining the likes of Sammy Brown, Jamal and Logan Anderson, CJ Kubah-Taylor and Dee Crayton, barring any moves through the transfer portal before the 2026 season.
Though Atkinson has not released an official commitment date, he has hinted at making his decision soon on social media, making a potential choice before the end of the summer very possible.