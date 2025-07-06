Top 2026 Target, Clemson Legacy Chooses ‘D-Line University’ Texas A&M
The Clemson Tigers' top target in the 2026 recruiting class, five-star defensive lineman Bryce Perry-Wright, committed to Texas A&M Saturday, choosing the Aggies despite a heavy effort by Dabo Swinney and staff.
The top-40 composite recruit had Clemson in his top schools along with Miami and Texas, and was actually crystal-balled to the school by Clemson247’s Austin Hannon in May. Despite his family connections to the program, being second cousins with former Tiger and now Chicago Bear defensive lineman Grady Jarrett, he becomes only Hannon’s second missed prediction of the year.
When talking about how coach Mike Elko and staff secured his commitment, Perry-Wright called Texas A&M "D-Line University," raving about the Aggies defensive-minded staff.
“They show me a lot of love. Show me what it means to become an Aggie,” he told Rivals' Steve Wiltfong. “The environment was awesome. They just wanna to win and have fun doing it. Just to get the knowledge from Coach Tony and Spencer was a great.”
Though the loss on the trail is a big one for the Tigers, their class still includes talented prospects on the defensive line such as four-star Keshawn Stancil and three-star recruits Kameron Cody, Dre Quinn and JR Hardrick. As a whole, the class is ranked ninth in the country by 247sports, just behind conference-foe Miami.
While missing out on an addition of their first five-star this year, Clemson still remains in the hunt for multiple big-time prospects on the trail, the most important being linebacker Tyler Atkinson. The top-10 player in the nation included the Tigers in his top-four schools, though he has not set a decision-date just yet.