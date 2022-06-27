Clemson Offer Would Be 'Very Special' for 2026 QB Julian 'Ju Ju' Lewis

Julian "Ju Ju" Lewis is one of the best young quarterback prospects in the nation.

The 2026 signal-caller out of Carrollton High in Georgia worked out at one of the early sessions of the Dabo Swinney high school camps on June 2, getting the opportunity to showcase his talents to the Clemson coaching staff.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound prospect recapped the experience for All Clemson after an extremely impressive showing.

"Clemson is an awesome place, everyone is friendly and they make you feel like they want you to be there," Lewis said. "Camp was great. We got a lot of work in and the coaches really challenged us at each station."



Humbly, Lewis credited the caliber of receivers he was able to work out with for some of the success he had at the camp.

"I had a great time," he said. "There were a lot of elite receivers there so that made it fun. At camp, you’re trying to get used to so many things so fast. I had fun competing with the 2023 and 2024 QBs.

Not only did he get some great feedback from the Clemson coaching staff, he was also able to get some insight into Swinney's coaching staff.

"The coaches challenged me to keep working and to listen to my coaches," Lewis said. "Coach Streeter is cool. He’s got great energy and you can tell he cares about his players as people, not just football players."

Lewis, who has already been named at National Player of the Year, is a very realistic candidate for being the top quarterback in the 2026 class. However, with how Clemson approaches the recruiting process, he knows an offer from the Tigers would still be at least a couple of years away.

At the same time, that doesn't take anything away from the fact that it's one of the offers he really wants.

"It would be special, very special," Lewis said. "It’s a great environment with great people. It’s one of the top offers you can get as a QB and I want one."

