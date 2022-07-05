For a second consecutive season, a Clemson commit has competed in the Elite-11 finals.

One year removed from freshman QB Cade Klubnik coming away with MVP honors in what is generally considered the nation's premier quarterback event for high school prospects, current Clemson commit Chris Vizzina was more than impressive during the three-day event held last week.

"Vizzina is one of the more technically-sound quarterbacks and works well within his frame and his mechanics. This and his anticipation for throwing windows allow for great accuracy and velocity put into throws within the middle of the field. He’ll want to work on his passes outside of the numbers as they can get a bit too much air underneath them, but passes between the seams, specifically deep ones, are a thing of beauty." -SI All-American

SI All-American was again on hand for this year's Elite-11 Finals, catching an exclusive video of Vizzina working out.

Dante Moore, who is still uncommitted, was named Elite-11 MVP by Sports Illustrated, with Vizzina finishing No. 14.

"SI’s Elite 11 Finals rankings were developed by averaging out our grades for every passer from each daily workout — the stationary camp, the pro day and the accuracy gauntlet — creating a composite score. Ties were broken by the highest individual daily ranking among quarterbacks with the same score, and those instances are marked with an asterisk by the winning passer’s composite score."

