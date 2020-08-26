It isn't very easy to get a scholarship offer from Clemson offensive coordinator and running backs coach Tony Elliott. On Tuesday night, one of the nation's top running back prospects in the 2022 recruiting class got one.

Emmanuel Henderson, a 6-foot-1, 185-pound running back out of Geneva County High School in Hartford, Ala., announced the offer via Twitter.

"I’ve been wanting the Clemson offer for a while," Henderson told AllClemson. "Now that I have it, I’m very excited."

Henderson is widely considered to be one of the top running back prospects in the 2022 recruiting class and is an early candidate to be an SI All-American in the next recruiting cycle. He is just the second 2022 running back to be offered, joining Travis Etienne's younger brother Trevor.

One of the top players in the state of Alabama, Henderson already has a slew of Power-5 offers and has patiently been waiting for one from the Tigers.

Some of the other schools to offer are Auburn, Alabama, Michigan, Georgia, and Florida State. This early in the process, Henderson says that no schools are standing out yet, but he does plan to take a visit to Clemson when it is allowed.

"Overall, I really like Clemson, but I’m not sure just yet," Henderson said. "When things open back up I will be visiting there (Clemson)."

Right now Henderson says there are no schools really standing out. While he has no timeline for when he plans to make a decision, he does know what it is he is looking for in a school.

"The academic program the coaching staff and how me and the relationship with the coaches are," Henderson said. "But I'm keeping my options open."