SI.com
AllClemson
HomeFootballRecruitingBaseballMen's BasketballWomen's Basketball
Search

Emmanuel Henderson Was Waiting For Clemson Offer

JP-Priester

It isn't very easy to get a scholarship offer from Clemson offensive coordinator and running backs coach Tony Elliott. On Tuesday night, one of the nation's top running back prospects in the 2022 recruiting class got one. 

Emmanuel Henderson, a 6-foot-1, 185-pound running back out of Geneva County High School in Hartford, Ala., announced the offer via Twitter.

"I’ve been wanting the Clemson offer for a while," Henderson told AllClemson. "Now that I have it, I’m very excited."

Henderson is widely considered to be one of the top running back prospects in the 2022 recruiting class and is an early candidate to be an SI All-American in the next recruiting cycle. He is just the second 2022 running back to be offered, joining Travis Etienne's younger brother Trevor. 

One of the top players in the state of Alabama, Henderson already has a slew of Power-5 offers and has patiently been waiting for one from the Tigers. 

Screenshot_20200826-124648_Twitter[1740]

Some of the other schools to offer are Auburn, Alabama, Michigan, Georgia, and Florida State. This early in the process, Henderson says that no schools are standing out yet, but he does plan to take a visit to Clemson when it is allowed. 

"Overall, I really like Clemson, but I’m not sure just yet," Henderson said. "When things open back up I will be visiting there (Clemson)."

Right now Henderson says there are no schools really standing out. While he has no timeline for when he plans to make a decision, he does know what it is he is looking for in a school. 

"The academic program the coaching staff and how me and the relationship with the coaches are," Henderson said. "But I'm keeping my options open."

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

UPDATE: Judge Grants Release of Former Clemson DB Mackensie Alexander

https://www.si.com/nfl/bengals/news/mackensie-alexander-to-appear-in-court

Brad Senkiw

Spector Gets His Chance To Shine

Due to injuries at the receiver position Clemson redshirt freshman Brannon Spector got the chance to show his talent and create a better connection with quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Travis Boland

Trio Of Clemson Freshmen Linebackers Going Through Learning Process

Clemson linebacker Baylon Spector said Monday that a group of freshmen linebackers are doing the best they can in learning defensive coordinator Brent Venables complex defense

Travis Boland

New Clemson Right Tackle Jordan McFadden Has Trust, Faith From Coaches

Clemson redshirt sophomore right tackle Jordan McFadden never faced a position battle to replace Tremayne Anchrum. He's been grooming for the job for years.

Brad Senkiw

Clemson Offers One Of Nation's Top 2022 RB Prospects

Clemson offered top 2022 running back pprospect Emmanuel Henderson on Tuesday night.

JP-Priester

Amari Rodgers: 'I'm At My Highest Level'

Clemson receiver Amari Rodgers admitted Tuesday that a knee injury last season may have slowed him down, but now feels like he is playing at his highest level

Travis Boland

McFadden Impressed With Freshmen

Jordan McFadden said Friday he was impressed with the group of freshmen offensive lineman. He said they are strong physically but are having to adjust to the college level.

Travis Boland

Clemson OC Tony Elliott Impressed With Second-Year Receivers

Clemson receivers Joe Ngata, Frank Ladson and Brannon Spector will each be expected to take the next step in helping keep the Tigers passing game potent in 2020

Travis Boland

Clemson Ranked No. 1 in AP Poll

Just like in the Coaches Poll, the Clemson Tigers sit atop the Associated Press Preseason Top 25 Poll, which was released on Monday, for the second consecutive year.

Brad Senkiw

by

zachlentz

In Dabo's Own Words: Clemson Doesn't Worry About Style Points

In this episode of "In His Own Words," Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney recalls why after five trips to the College Football Playoff and two national championships, he is not concerned winning games a certain way or pleasing a pollster. Instead, he is focused on accomplishing his goals—none of which are winning a national title.

Zach Lentz