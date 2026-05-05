Former Alabama Commit Picks Up Clemson Offer Following Unofficial Visit

After missing out on their top four cornerback targets, the Clemson Tigers have now shifted to new recruits, including a former Alabama Crimson Tide commit.

Over this past weekend, cornerbacks coach — and associate head coach — Mike Reed hosted Nash Johnson III for an unofficial visit, whom ultimately left the trip with an offer from the prestigious program.

He holds 30 total offers and is now the sixth cornerback target on the board for the Tigers.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound defensive back is rated a three-star recruit and ranks as the No. 516 overall player, the No. 55 prospect at his position and the No. 56 player in the state of Georgia, according to the Rivals industry ranking.

As mentioned before, Johnson was originally invested in the Crimson Tide, as the school was his first FBS offer and hosted him for an unofficial visit before officially committing to the program in early October 2025 over schools like Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Georgia Tech and Auburn, among others.

However, his recruitment took a turn after taking unofficial visits to Georgia Tech, Florida and Auburn (twice), which ultimately led him to decommit from Alabama in early April.

BREAKING: Class of 2027 CB Nash Johnson has Decommitted from Alabama, he tells me for @Rivals⁰⁰The 6’1 175 CB from Atlanta, GA had been Committed to the Crimson Tide since October⁰⁰He currently holds a total of 30 Offershttps://t.co/UaJUIihB76 pic.twitter.com/WODVodPHIg — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 8, 2026

As of now, he has official visits scheduled for Auburn (May 29) — the same weekend Clemson hosts its massive official visit — followed by Miami (June 5) and Tennessee (May 12), before finishing off at Ole Miss (June 19).

Currently, Auburn is the team to beat in the race for Johnson. Much like Alabama, the Tigers were among his first FBS offers, and they've made no secret of how highly they value him, continuing to pursue him even while he was committed to the Crimson Tide. Since his decommitment, head coach Alex Golesh has hosted the three-star prospect for one unofficial visit, with another already scheduled for May 16.

Additionally, after his unofficial visit to Auburn in late March, 247Sports writer and Auburn Insider Christian Clemente flipped Johnson's crystal ball prediction from Kentucky — who offered three months after Alabama — to the Tigers. Similarly, On3's Recruiting Prediction Machine has the program in the lead, boasting a 33.4% chance to land the Powder Springs, Georgia native.

Unfortunately, it's doubtful Clemson gains significant traction in the race, as they're already playing catch-up. Still, a high school recruit's mind can change in an instant, and the Tigers need to expand their palette at the position.

Of note, though, before transferring to McEachern for the 2025 season, Johnson played at Creekside High School with four-star running back Gary Walker, who's trending towards Clemson.