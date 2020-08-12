As the Tigers recruiting footprint has expanded outward over the last few years, the Clemson coaching staff has routinely been able to go into the backyards of football powers like Alabama, Ohio State and Texas and reel in some of the most talented high school recruits in the country.

Teams are now gearing up for the home stretch of the 2021 recruiting cycle, and after signing R.J. Mickens out of Southlake, Texas last year, Clemson is looking to pick up another highly-touted safety from the Lone-Star State, this time from Austin.

2021 SI All-American candidate and four-star safety prospect Andrew Mukuba has long been on the Tigers radar. Despite having not been able to get to campus for a visit, Clemson is still considered one of the favorites, as is LSU and the hometown school Texas. Oklahoma and Alabama have also been in the mix.

Mukuba has always maintained that he wanted to have a college decision before the beginning of his senior season of high school, which is supposed to start next month. He also recently sent out a tweet hinting that he was getting close to a decision.

SI All-American Analysis:

Frame: Relatively tall with broad shoulders, defined lean muscle in the upper half. Room to add mass to lower body/trunk.

Athleticism: Big athlete who moves well, with good straight-line speed and lower-body explosion reinforced by a track and field background in sprints and jumping events. Smooth transitioner from backpedaling downhill or retreating at 45 degrees with ball skills.

Instincts: Two-way player who makes plays at wide receiver and safety at the prep level. Enforcer with downhill abilities, yet rangy enough to make plays as center fielder along with excellent ball tracking skill and gut on when to break off of assignment.

Polish: Raw in some fundamentals, like steady backpedal/pad level, but comes out of the movement with strength and torque. Takes great angles versus the run as well as in breaking on a 45 to protect against vertical routes.

Bottom Line: Mukuba is an athletic, versatile safety type a defensive coordinator can utilize to make plays at all three levels sooner than later at the collegiate level. His in-the-box game plays like an enforcer with downhill success while his high safety skill is equipped to be the last line of defense against the pass as needed. There are good speed, range and ball skills also at play on a frame that can likely carry another 20 pounds or so.