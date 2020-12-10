Clemson Recruiting: Korey Foreman Update, Plans at Cornerback

Early signing day is just a week away and the Clemson coaching staff is currently trying to put the finishing touches on another stellar recruiting class.

Clemson has 17 players committed in a class that is currently ranked inside the top-five. Considering there has been a dead period in place since the spring, that in and of itself is a testament to exactly how well this coaching staff can recruit.

The 2021 class is all but done, but there is one position that has yet to be addressed and that is cornerback. With Nyland Greene committing to Georgia last week, the Tigers now find themselves having to look elsewhere and with not a lot of time to do so.

Nathaniel Wiggins, a 6-foot-2, 170 pound corner out of Atlanta, is currently an LSU commit, but now appears to be on the radar of the Tigers. Wiggins is an elite talent, ranking No. 43 in the initial SI99.

Just one year ago the Clemson coaches were able to flip Malcom Greene from LSU late in the process and it is starting to look like something similar is going to play out again in the 2021 cycle.

Another player the Tigers are still hoping to land is Korey Foreman. The top defensive end in the country, and top-five player overall, committed to Clemson earlier in the year, before backing off of that commitment in the spring.

Foreman was back on campus a couple of weeks ago for Clemson's 52-17 win over Pitt and by all accounts the visit went well. While he was not able to have any interaction with the coaching staff, he was able to spend a lot of time with some of the players, as well as their families, most notably "Big Dave" Uiagalelei.

Both Georgia and LSU were thought to be favorites for Foreman at certain points, but this is now looks like a three team race between Clemson, Southern Cal, and Arizona State, who Foreman visited last weekend.

While it is certainly not over just yet, it is starting to look as if Foreman is going to stay home and play football at USC. The changes on the coaching staff have had an impact, as has the fact that they are winning football games this season. Not to mention the drawing power of being close to home.

As always, things with Foreman remain fluid. He is planning to sign next week, but wait until January 2 and announce his decision during the All American Bowl telecast. There is still a week to go before the early signing period begins though and a lot of things can happen in the span of a week.