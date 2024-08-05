Clemson Tigers' 4-Star DB Commit Opens Up About Decision
The Clemson Tigers recently landed a big-time commitment for their 2026 recruiting class.
Shavar Young Jr., a defensive back from Webb School of Knoxville in Knoxville, Tennessee, decided to commit to Clemson on August 2.
Originally, he was scheduled to announce his commitment on December 12, but he opted not to wait. He knew he wanted to play for the Tigers and he went ahead and got that commitment done.
Following his commitment, Young opened up about why he decided to move up his announcement date.
"Well, I just got that feeling. You know, once you get that feeling, you just pull the trigger. Clemson's only taking two spots at the position and I wanted to be the first one to take that."
Young continued on, revealing more information about why he chose Clemson over the other schools that had interest in him.
"The family atmosphere and the community. Clemson is like a tight-knit family. I like the way they operate and how they do things. It's just different down there."
Throughout his recruitment process, Young was still deciding which position he would play at the next level. In addition to being a defensive back, he had the talent to play wide receiver.
After he decided that defensive back was the position for him to pursue in college, he formed a very close relationship with coach Mike Reed. Young believes Reed is the best cornerbacks coach in college football.
"He is. I just decided that I was going to play DB last year. So I've had a relationship with him ever since then. And since the contact period (began in June), I have been talking to him every week. So we are really tight."
Clemson has had a great history of developing defensive backs into NFL players. That was a major draw for Young.
"That most definitely played a big part. He produces and puts guys in the league. And they don't just go to the league, they stay there."
Hopefully, Young will be able to come in and make a major impact right off the bat. He's hoping to be a big part of getting the Tigers back to being yearly national championship contenders.
Dabo Swinney has to be excited about gaining this commitment because, if he reaches his full talent and potential, Young will be a big-time playmaker for Clemson's defense in the future.