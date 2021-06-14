Elite Retreat Hits Mark With Top Clemson Targets

Clemson's first big recruiting event of the summer is in the books and it was everything the Tigers coaching staff was hoping for.

Clemson held its Elite Retreat over the weekend, the first big recruiting event of the summer, and the first since the 15-month long period was lifted at the end of May.

The Tigers hosted some of the top remaining targets in the 2022 class and each of its four committed players, QB Cade Klubnik, WR Adam Randall, and OL Blake Miller and Colin Sadler.

"Clemson I know is home," Klubnik told All Clemson after the visit. "It’s the place I know I’m supposed to be because God put me here and it shows when I talk to every coach and every person on staff. I love Clemson and cant wait to be here shortly."

Another one of the players in attendance said it was a great experience that gave all the guys a chance to bond.

Outside of one player, RB Branson Robinson, everyone who was scheduled to attend was on hand, and there was one late addition in DE Caden Curry.

In-state OL Mason Johnstone, and preferred walk-on, was the only commitment announced over the weekend and he said the message from the coaches was powerful.

"The emphasis was on empowering students through football," Johnstone told All Clemson after the visit. "What the program can do for its players instead of vice versa."

However, just because there was no other announcement, doesn't mean there weren't a couple more. From what I can gather, there were at least two more commitments, and possibly three. The only question right now is when they will announce.

Two of the biggest priorities in the class, DT Travis Shaw and DB Jeadyn Lukus, were both at the event, giving the coaching staff a shot at making up some of the ground they've lost over the past several months.

At one time the Tigers were leading for Shaw. Over time, Georgia started to chip away at that lead, especially after landing LB Jalon Walker, with who Shaw has a close relationship. It was starting to look like a two-team battle between the Dawgs and Tigers.

However, Mack Brown has also started making some headway for Shaw, who is from North Carolina. In fact, heading into the weekend, the Tarheels and Bulldogs probably could have been considered the leaders for the 5-star prospect.

Shaw is set to visit Georgia this weekend, but all things considered, Clemson really set themselves up well over the weekend. The program's track record of pumping defensive linemen into the NFL really helps and Dabo Swinney and Todd Bates made sure Shaw knew how much of a priority he is.

North Carolina has also made headway with Lukus. So much so that I think they are the leaders at this point, although I think Clemson really made up some ground over the weekend. Lukus had a lot of one-on-one time with Mike Reed.

Lukus is a 4-star, in-state player and a legit Top-50 talent. This is a battle the Tigers can not lose and they have done a great job at landing the in-state guys they've made priorities over the years. He heads up to Ohio State for an official visit this weekend and plans to announce a decision before the start of his senior season.

The Tigers are in great shape with 4-star CB Toriano Pride. In fact, I'm calling this one now. I think his recruitment is over and expect an announcement sometime in the next week.

4-star S Sherrod Covill is expected to announce on Saturday. This is another one I am calling for Clemson.

4-star DE DJ Wesolak is another guy the Tigers are now in really good shape with. He still has official visits scheduled with USC and Florida and is currently in Chapel Hill. Clemson really made an impression with Wesolak this weekend and should now be considered the leader for one of the best pass rushers in the class, and I think they lead comfortably.

Clemson also made a move with 5-star S Keon Sabb, and currently might even be the leader. However, he heads to Georgia for an official this weekend and the Dawgs are probably the biggest competition.

4-star RB Trevor Etienne really enjoyed the trip. Although he is nowhere close to making a decision and with Robinson not making the trip, it's unclear exactly how the Tigers will move forward at running back in this class.