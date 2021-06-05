5-Star DL in Regular Contact With Coaches, Says Clemson Knows 'How to Win'

2023 defensive lineman David "DJ" Hicks, who picked up an offer from the Tigers on Tuesday, said he is looking for a school that feels like family.

The dead period is officially over and the Clemson coaching staff wasted no time getting started on recruiting the 2023 class.

On Tuesday the Tigers handed out a number of offers to some of the team's top targets, including defensive linemen David "DJ" Hicks. One of the top defensive linemen in the country for 2023, and a Top-25 talent overall, Hicks announced the offer via Twitter.

"After a great conversation with @CoachToddBates I am truly blessed to say I have received a offer from @ClemsonFB #ALLIN" Hicks tweeted.

The 5-star defensive lineman from Allen, Texas told AllClemson that while he was unsure about the date, he does in fact plan to visit the campus at some point in the near future. It will be Hicks' first time visiting the school, although there are some things that already stand out to the highly-touted defensive linemen.

"I don't know the exact date yet, but I will be there," Hicks said. "They know how to win games. They have a good school and they put players into the NFL."

Outside of the Clemson offer, Hicks also has offers from more than two dozen schools including Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Oklahoma and Notre Dame and the future SI All-American candidate said that each and every school is pushing for him equally at this point.

He is in contact with the Clemson coaching staff on a regular basis and Hicks said that there is one thing that assistant coach Todd Bates really loves about his film.

"Yeah, they are all about the same right now," Hicks said. "I talk to coach (Todd) Bates every week pretty much. He loves how violent I am with my hands."

The 6-foot-4, 250-pound player is set to visit Texas next, and while he isn't ready to talk favorites, nor does he have a timetable for a decision, he does know what it is he is looking for in a school.

"A school that feels like family, you know, that family environment."