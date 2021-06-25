2023 RB 'Ecstatic' Over Clemson Offer, Says C.J. Spiller 'Shoots it Straight'

Running back Justice Haynes picked up an offer from Clemson on Thursday and the 2023 prospect from Georgia told All Clemson that new running backs coach C.J. Spiller has hit the ground running as a recruiter.

Clemson has handed out its first offer to a running back in the 2023 class.

Justice Haynes, a 5-foot-10, 185-pound back out of Blessed Trinity Catholic in Roswell, Georgia picked up the offer from the Tigers on Thursday.

Haynes recently took part in one of Dabo Swinney's high school camps earlier this month and came away impressed by the family-like atmosphere that surrounds the program. However, his relationship with new running backs coach C.J. Spiller goes back further than that and the SI All-American candidate told All Clemson this offer is a little different than most others.

"I had a big smile on my face, ecstatic" Haynes said. "I've been building a great relationship with Clemson. It was just so different. Most schools just call you and offer right away, but like coach Spiller told me, 'patience is part of the Bible,' so I was patient."

The highly-touted running back has already picked up close to two dozen offers. Some of the schools to have already offered include Alabama, Ohio State, Auburn and Georgia. Haynes said that while he expected to get an offer from Clemson at some point, the timing was somewhat surprising.

"It caught me off guard," Haynes said. "I knew I was up there on their board, number one on their board, but I didn't know when the offer would come. I was just building relationships and being patient. Coach C.J. told me whenever he thought the time was right that's when he'd tell coach Dabo 'we gotta offer this guy.' But they caught me off-guard, they actually called me between baseball games."

Spiller is entering his first season as the Tigers running backs coach. According to Haynes, he's going to be a valuable addition to the Clemson coaching staff, particularly in recruiting circles.

"He's a really good recruiter," Haynes said. "Just a very relatable guy. Energetic, easy to talk to, and a guy that is just gonna shoot it straight, which I love."

Haynes said that the conversations between the two have gone far beyond the football field. That is something that has really resonated with the young running back.

"We just have great conversations," Haynes said. "It's not necessarily about football all the time, it's about life and just talking and getting to know each other. Talking it up and just talking about each other's lives."