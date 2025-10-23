Clemson Tigers Pursuing Five-Star 2027 DB
The Clemson Tigers may be struggling this season, but Dabo Swinney and company aren’t slowing down on the recruiting trail.
Five-star cornerback Hayden Stepp took a visit to Clemson last weekend for the SMU game, and according to Stepp’s post on X, the Tigers have officially extended an offer to the young defensive back.
Stepp is one of the most coveted recruits in his class, ranking as the No. 3 cornerback and No. 19 overall player in the 2027 cycle, according to Rivals’ Industry Rankings. A native of Las Vegas, Nev., he is also rated as the top prospect from the state of Nevada.
The 6-foot-3, 175-pounder hails from Bishop Gorman (Nev.), one of the best high school football programs in the nation. Stepp is expected to be a four-year starter for the “perennial powerhouse,” and posted 20 tackles, six pass breakups, one interception, and one forced fumble in just nine games as a sophomore last season, per 247Sports.
Stepp has a “long, athletic frame” that can smother opposing receivers at the line of scrimmage and presents a “rare combination” of length, athleticism, and natural cover instincts, according to 247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins.
Biggins also says Stepp has quick feet and plays a “physical game,” highlighting his ability to get off blocks and tackle efficiently in the open field. Biggins also believes Stepp is versatile and could potentially move to safety because of his size, range, and football IQ, but nonetheless, has an “NFL upside” and a “very high ceiling” at corner.
Although Stepp is still a junior in high school and is relatively early in his recruiting process, Clemson and SMU are the two schools the five-star has visited thus far, according to 247Sports’ recruiting timeline.
However, Stepp has set up a solid slate of unofficial visits that he plans to take the remainder of the fall, including Oregon on Oct. 25, Tennessee on Nov. 1, Alabama on Nov. 22, and Notre Dame on Nov. 22.
Recruiting outlets like 247Sports and Rivals have varying reports regarding who the current frontrunner is to land Stepp. Rivals gives Oregon a 26.6% chance to secure Stepp’s pledge, with Clemson slightly trailing the Ducks at 23.3%. On the other hand, 247Sports mountain region recruiting analyst Blair Angulo, who boasts a 93.74% all-time accuracy rate, logged a crystal ball to LSU back in July.
All in all, Stepp’s commitment would provide a massive boost for Clemson’s 2027 class, which already sits at No. 11 in 247Sports’ team recruiting rankings . The Tigers currently hold four 2027 commits – linebacker Max Brown, quarterback Kharim Hughley, safety Harrison Luke, and cornerback Christian Chancellor Jr. – all of whom are three-stars and not nationally-ranked.
Stepp would undoubtedly be Clemson’s top-rated commit if he were to elect the Tigers in the future, and certainly could serve as a massive jumpstart to continue building for the future.