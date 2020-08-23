SI All-American Set To Release First Ever SI99 On Monday
JP-Priester
SI All-American is set to debut the first-ever SI99 on Monday, where the recruiting service ranks the best high school prospects in the 2021 recruiting class 1-99.
The months-long project will culminate with 25 first-team Sports Illustrated All-Americans being named at SI’s annual Sportsperson of the Year banquet in New York in December.
Despite the fact that Clemson has experienced two decommittments this year, the program's first in the last several seasons, the Tigers are still rolling right along on the recruiting trail.
The coaching staff has picked up seven commitments since the beginning of May, and overall have a number of committed players capable of making the inaugural SI99.
So far the Tigers have 15 total commitments for the 2021 class. They have secured pledges from four players in Georgia, three each in North Carolina and Florida, two in Tennessee, and one each from California, Maryland, and Pennsylvania.
2021 Commits:
Will Shipley: RB, Matthews, North Carolina
Jeremiah Trotter Jr.: LB, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Barrett Carter: LB, Suwanee, Georgia
Beaux Collins: WR, Bellflower, California
Jake Briningstool: TE, Brentwood, Tennessee
Payton Page: DT, Greensboro, North Carolina
Cade Denhoff: DE, Lakeland, Florida
Marcus Tate: OL, Ft Lauderdale, Florida
Troy Stellato: WR Ft Lauderdale, Florida
Dacari Collins: WR Atlanta, Georgia
Dietrick Pennington: OL Cordova, Tennessee
Ryan Linthincum: OL, Damascus, Maryland
Zaire Patterson: DE, Winston-Salem, North Carolina
Phil Mafah: RB, Loganville, Georgia
Bubba Chandler: QB, Bogart, Georgia
While most of the class is already locked up, the Tigers still have a few spots left to fill. Here are some of the key targets still left on the board.
2021 Remaining Targets:
Tristan Leigh: OL, Fairfax, Virginia
Nolan Rucci: OL, Lititz, Pennsylvania
Nyland Green: CB, Covington, Georgia
Andrew Mukuba: S, Austin, Texas
Derrick Davis Jr.: S, Monroeville, Pennsylvania
Jager Burton: OL, Lexington, Kentucky
Sage Ryan: S, Lafayette, Louisiana
Kamari Lassiter: CB, Tuscaloosa, Alabama