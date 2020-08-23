SI.com
AllClemson
SI All-American Set To Release First Ever SI99 On Monday

JP-Priester

SI All-American is set to debut the first-ever SI99 on Monday, where the recruiting service ranks the best high school prospects in the 2021 recruiting class 1-99. 

The months-long project will culminate with 25 first-team Sports Illustrated All-Americans being named at SI’s annual Sportsperson of the Year banquet in New York in December.

Despite the fact that Clemson has experienced two decommittments this year, the program's first in the last several seasons, the Tigers are still rolling right along on the recruiting trail. 

The coaching staff has picked up seven commitments since the beginning of May, and overall have a number of committed players capable of making the inaugural SI99. 

So far the Tigers have 15 total commitments for the 2021 class. They have secured pledges from four players in Georgia, three each in North Carolina and Florida, two in Tennessee, and one each from California, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. 

2021 Commits:

Will Shipley: RB, Matthews, North Carolina

Jeremiah Trotter Jr.: LB, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Barrett Carter: LB, Suwanee, Georgia 

Beaux Collins: WR, Bellflower, California

Jake Briningstool: TE, Brentwood, Tennessee

Payton Page: DT, Greensboro, North Carolina

Cade Denhoff: DE, Lakeland, Florida

Marcus Tate: OL, Ft Lauderdale, Florida

Troy Stellato: WR Ft Lauderdale, Florida

Dacari Collins: WR Atlanta, Georgia

Dietrick Pennington: OL Cordova, Tennessee

Ryan Linthincum: OL, Damascus, Maryland

Zaire Patterson: DE, Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Phil Mafah: RB, Loganville, Georgia

Bubba Chandler: QB, Bogart, Georgia

While most of the class is already locked up, the Tigers still have a few spots left to fill. Here are some of the key targets still left on the board. 

2021 Remaining Targets:

Tristan Leigh: OL, Fairfax, Virginia

Nolan Rucci: OL, Lititz, Pennsylvania

Nyland Green: CB, Covington, Georgia

Andrew Mukuba: S, Austin, Texas

Derrick Davis Jr.: S, Monroeville, Pennsylvania

Jager Burton: OL, Lexington, Kentucky

Sage Ryan: S, Lafayette, Louisiana

Kamari Lassiter: CB, Tuscaloosa, Alabama

