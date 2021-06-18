Clemson Picks Up Commitment From Elite-Level Cornerback

Highly-touted cornerback Toriano Pride, out of Missouri, has committed to Clemson, becoming the Tigers' seventh verbal pledge of the 2022 class.

Clemson picked up a commitment from Toriano Pride on Friday, as the 4-star cornerback gave a verbal pledge to Dabo Swinney and the Tigers less than a week after last weekend's Elite Retreat. It was the Tigers' third commitment since the big recruiting event.

Clemson offered Pride in August of last year and the 5-foot-11, 180-pound player picked the Tigers over Ohio State, Oregon, Georgia and Missouri.

"I was very excited and shocked when I was offered," Pride told All Clemson last August. "I haven’t really looked into Clemson but I know they produce dogs and they go to a bowl every year."

Pride comes to Clemson from Lutheran North High in St. Louis, Missouri and an opportunity at early playing time was something the defensive back found very intriguing.

One of the top players from the state of Missouri and a legitimate Top-200 player, Pride possesses the kind of versatility the Tigers look for in defensive backs, and the fact that Clemson is a program that routinely competes for championships was something that really drew the SI All-American candidate to the program.

"They like my playstyle," Pride told All Clemson back in March. "How they can move me anywhere in the secondary. They compete for a national championship every year. A great position coach, good atmosphere. I could see myself there for three to four years."

The addition of Pride now gives the Tigers seven verbal pledges for the 2022 recruiting class, as he joins Klubnik, wide receiver Adam Randall and offensive linemen Blake Miller and Colin Sadler, each of who are 4-star players. Specialist Robert Gunn committed on Monday, who some consider the best kicking prospect in the 2022 class and 4-star safety Sherrod Covil committed on Thursday.

All Clemson Analysis: Speedy defensive back that used to run track and that speed gives him fantastic closing time that will allow him to mask some of his mistakes. Very athletic, moves fluidly, and has experience playing in off-man coverage and on the line of scrimmage. Played a lot of receiver in high skill which has really allowed him to hone his ball skills. Might possibly need to a season to acclimate to the speed of the college game.

