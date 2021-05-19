Clemson Showing Interest in 2023 Four-Star Quarterback

Four-star quarterback Cameron Edge is set to camp at Clemson in June and the 2023 prospect recently spoke to All Clemson about where his recruitment stands to date.

June is shaping up to be an extremely active month when it comes to recruiting.

Clemson is not only set to hold its Elite Retreat, but head coach Dabo Swinney is also scheduled to hold high school camps throughout the first part of the month and the number of highly touted prospects scheduled to be on campus at some point during the month increases by the day.

One of those players is fast-rising quarterback Cameron Edge. The 2023 4-star prospect tells All Clemson he will camp at Clemson in June and that the Tigers have really started to show a strong interest of late.

"I talk to coach (J.P.) Losman and and coach (Brandon) Streeter, I talk to them once a week," Edge told All Clemson. "I visit Clemson on June 3."

The 6-foot-2, 190 pound player out of DeMatha Catholic in Hyattsville, Maryland is widely considered a Top-100 prospect and already sports several offers from schools including LSU, Penn State, Oregon, Tennessee, Maryland and Michigan State. Ohio State is showing a lot of interest as well and is set to get a visit June 8.

However, Edge said there are a handful of schools that are recruiting him the hardest at the moment, including Clemson. The SI All-American candidate said the coaches have really liked what they have seen out of him on film.

"As of right now, Penn St, Ohio St, Virginia Tech and now Clemson," Edge said. "They just like my arm talent and my pocket awareness and how I played early as well."

Edge is hopeful that an offer from Clemson is forthcoming and said the fact that it's one of the hardest offers to come by would make it even that much more special.

"It would mean a lot because I know they are selective," Edge said. "It’s a school I've always loved to watch."

With it still being so early in his recruitment, Edge doesn't yet have a specific timeline as far as making a commitment but said that he would like to get it done sooner rather than later.

"I don’t have a timeline, but I would like to commit as soon as possible."

